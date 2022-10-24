ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say

Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities

Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton man charged in daylight killing

A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA

The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected

BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.
BURLINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy