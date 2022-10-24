Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Elmwood Park Man, 59, Found Dead Outside By Suicide With Gun
A 59-year-old Elmwood Park man died by suicide on a borough street Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The man's body was found outside on Parkview Avenue near the intersection of Willow Street around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said. He was pronounced dead at the scene...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Police seek location of man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 2
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for a man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of two.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
Man charged with repeatedly stabbing woman in vehicle surrenders to police
A man sought by police after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times during a domestic attack in Gloucester County last month has been arrested. Joshua T. Sammons, 26, of Minotola, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after the Sept. 2 incident in Franklin Township. He surrendered to...
Police: Man killed in double shooting at Brooklyn restaurant
The NYPD says one man was fatally shot and another was injured at Miguel's West Indian Restaurant in Brooklyn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
Owners of pit bull shot by Keyport police officer say dog is recovering
The owners of a pit bull that was shot by a Keyport police officer during a call, say that the dog is recovering.
Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Of 57-Year-Old Trenton Man Found In House Fire
The body of a 57-year-old Trenton man was found as firefighters doused a residential blaze on Sunday, Oct. 24, initiating a homicide investigation, authorities said. The fire broke out at a home on the first block of Summer Street just after midnight, the Mercer County Homicide Task Force said in a joint release with the Trenton Police Department.
Police investigate homicide in Kensington, near scene of double shooting days earlier
A homicide in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday morning happened less than two days after a shooting in the same location.
N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say
Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
Man killed in N.J. house fire is ID’d by authorities
Authorities have identified the man found dead in a house fire in Trenton early Sunday as a 57-year-old who was “staying at the residence.”. Brian Wharton, of Trenton, was already deceased when firefighters entered the home on the first block Summer Avenue shortly after midnight, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Woman sues Rite Aid over potholes on property that injured her
Carol Bell says she walked to the Brownsville Rite Aid in July 2020, and when she left, she says she tripped over one of the potholes and “basically flew”, causing her to suffer a herniated disk.
Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA
The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Cyclist Still Critical As 2 Arrested Month After Attempted Trenton Homicide, Police Say
Two suspects were arrested and charged about a month after the attempted homicide of a man who was shot while riding his bicycle in Trenton and remains in critical condition, authorities said. Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25, was charged with criminal attempted homicide, and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28, was charged with...
Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected
BURLINGTON CITY, NJ – Burlington City police officers arrived last night at Columbus Park on the report of a trespassing complaint of an unidentified subject making noise and wandering in the area. You can say that the suspect when found, was utterly, or udderly unexpected. At around 10:30 pm, officers searched the park and found their suspect, a cow. Police said the cow evaded capture and fled the scene as officers were not trained or equipped for the act of apprehending a trespassing cow. Officers called for the assistance of a local animal hospital to help retrieve the lost cow The post Suspect in trespassing complaint at park utterly unexpected appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0