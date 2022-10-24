Read full article on original website
Reuse project offers a new take on an Indy original
Phase One of the restoration of the historic Stutz building in downtown Indianapolis is nearly complete. Developer SomeraRoad acquired the 1912 building at the beginning of 2021 and has invested $100 million to modernize the 110-year-old former car factory. The project encompasses 441,000 square feet of space, spanning a 3.8...
Another car seen on Monon Trail as Indy DPW, IMPD try to limit problem
INDIANAPOLIS — Cars driving on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple continues to be a problem, this time a blue Nissan is seen on the trail, driving past a cyclist and group of kids eating ice cream. The video was taken by a dad who was at BRICS, an ice cream shop off 64th St. […]
TIF projects to bring hundreds of new housing units to Indianapolis
Three new TIF districts under consideration by the Indianapolis City-County Council back redevelopment projects that will add affordable housing inventory. The Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee passed one of the proposals to create a TIF district to help finance the 1827 North Meridian development. It will provide nearly $5 million in bonds to create the new six-story, multi-family structure on the near north side.
Inside Indiana Business
Ground broken on $50 million McCordsville district
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined officials from the town of McCordsville and Fishers-based Rebar Development on Monday to break ground on the first phase of the $50 million McCord Square Downtown District. The first phase features the construction of a 205-unit apartment complex that will also include commercial and retail space. “This groundbreaking is the next big step in creating a new identity for McCordsville,” said McCordsville Town Council Vice President Larry Longman.
Current Publishing
INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel
INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
Transportation planning grants announced
Local transportation networks will receive added money to plan from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. The IMPO receives and distributes federal transportation funds to cities in Central Indiana. This round of grants gives $75,000 to five different projects. The city of Indianapolis will use the money to expand, update and...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based Creative Works is growing and seeking to hire more employees
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 25-year-old entertainment company Creative Works has just unveiled the Theme Factory, a brand-new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis. Nationally renowned for spreading joy through the design, manufacture, and installation of products for amusement parks that include laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms, and even virtual reality gaming. For pubs, museums, restaurants, and other nearby businesses, it also offers personalized theming and signage.
Owner of troubled Greenwood hotel denies problems at his property
GREENWOOD, Ind. — For the first time, we're getting a detailed look inside a Greenwood hotel that was just shut down by the city. We're also hearing from the owner of the property, as his guests and residents had to clear out so the building can be brought back up to health and safety standards.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Some companies still plan large hiring efforts despite tight labor market, economic warning signs
Indiana’s September unemployment rate remained near historic lows at 2.7 percent, preliminary federal data show, re-emphasizing how difficult it is for employers to find and attract workers in this labor market. At the same time, federal preliminary data for August showed an increase in Indiana’s layoffs and a significant...
korncountry.com
Cummins unveils new line of compact, portable energy solutions
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins has announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. Onan Power Stations supply a temporary, off-the-grid power source that users can take anywhere. Silent, fume-free, and low maintenance, their lithium-ion batteries can be recharged via a 110-volt wall current, automotive auxiliary outlet, or Onan solar panels.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
WISH-TV
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop. “I...
Neighborhood program aims to give boost to small businesses
A new project aims to promote businesses in all 25 council districts across Indianapolis. The Visiting All Neighborhoods program partners with the City-County Council members, Visit Indy and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Engagement to highlight 50 community businesses. Entrepreneurs may apply or be nominated for a two year Visit Indy partnership to shine a light on operations.
cbs4indy.com
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night. The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between Lebanon...
cbs4indy.com
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball...
Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be several downtown visitors sporting FFA jackets, as the city plays host to the organization’s annual gathering this week. The National FFA Convention is one of the biggest annual events that comes to Indianapolis each year, and brings about $40 million into the local economy as well. “The city definitely rolls […]
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Perry Township increasing teacher pay
INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers in Perry Township are getting a pay raise after the school board approved a measure Monday. Effective immediately, all teachers in the district will earn an additional $4,000 on their base pay. The increase is retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year, and means teacher salaries will range from $48,000 to $92,881, depending on experience.
Don’t Miss This Festive Christmas Pop-Up Coming to Indianapolis This Winter
The holiday season is fast approaching, and if you are looking for something unique and exciting to celebrate, then an adventure in Indianapolis to visit a festive, Christmas-themed pop-up event, might be right up your alley. Every Day is Christmas. At Tinsletown, every day is Christmas - or so they...
