OHSAA football playoffs preview: First round full of mismatches? Not so fast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first week of the OHSAA football playoffs brings its share of mismatches and intrigue. Last year, during the OHSAA’s first postseason of expanded regions to 16 teams, one No. 1 seed suffered an upset loss in the first round when 5-5 Milan Edison beat Bellevue in the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs.
OHSAA football playoffs preview: Division breakdowns, best games, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The first round of the OHSAA football playoffs begins Friday, and cleveland.com has you covered on what to know. Below, check out links to our divisional breakdowns, which include top teams, top players, best games and predictions, along with full regional schedules. INDEX OF REGIONAL PREVIEWS. ⦁...
Joe Burrow on the Browns, weather forecasts, Halloween and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is happy with how the offense is “gelling” going into Monday night’s game against the Browns. Burrow was less enthusiastic about answering questions about his 0-3 record against Cincinnati’s rival on Thursday during his weekly news conference. Here’s everything...
Ursuline lineman commits to Division 1 college level
Brian Frasco is a four year starter for the Irish
Cross country regional preview 2022: Who to watch, predictions for all three divisions
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Local cross country runners will compete in Saturday’s regional meet at Youngstown Boardman High School. Runners in each division will try to secure a spot at the state meet Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz in Columbus. Here’s a breakdown of what to watch for boys and...
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
‘You just don’t let tradition walk away’: Sports Legends of Cleveland strives to highlight history, propel the future of city sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From Olympians and world record holders to college athletes and decades-old high school state champions, many of the best athletes to come through Cleveland’s city schools have yet to be honored for their local athletic achievements. The Sports Legends of Cleveland (SLC) is on a mission...
Olympic champion Madeline Manning, basketball great Wanda Ford among 44 honorees at Sports Legends of Cleveland gala
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Athing Mu took gold in the 800-meter run at the 2020 Olympics, she became just the second American woman to win the event. John Hay High School graduate Madeline Manning was the first. During the span of her 14-year career, she won an Olympic and...
Browns vs Bengals: Monday Night Football preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Monday Night Football at FirstEnergy Stadium when the Browns host the Bengals. Cincinnati is heating up...
Student-athletes charged in connection with riot at high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Six students, including three student-athletes, are now facing criminal charges in connection with a riot that broke out after a high school football game earlier this month that resulted in police using pepper spray to stop the fighting. Three of the students are from Ellet High...
Caesars promo code Ohio: Pre-registration bonus arrives, get it here
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Caesars promo code Ohio pre-launch bonus is gearing up for sports betting by delivering a unique pre-registration offer. Anyone who signs up...
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago. The Bengals...
OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December
The OHSAA announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning. The seven games will be played the first weekend of December in Canton.
Bengals on high alert for Nick Chubb and his ‘video game (-like) super powers’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Nick Chubb has the Bengals’ attention. The star running back has been at the center of the Browns’ recent success in the rivalry, going 7-1 (6-1 with him in the lineup) since they drafted him in 2018. He’s rushed for 662 yards (5.5 yards...
David Njoku ‘itching’ to face the Bengals Monday night, but the high ankle sprain will make it tough
BEREA, Ohio — David Njoku isn’t ruling himself out yet for the Halloween night game against the Bengals, but knows it would be scary fast to return from a high ankle sprain. “It’s healing pretty fast,” Njoku said. “Getting the right treatment, so it’s going to be like...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
LeBron James switches fandom from Cowboys to Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – LeBron James is no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan. The Akron-born NBA superstar has been a longtime supporter of America’s Team. But not anymore. James denounced his fandom for the Cowboys during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter on Thursday. The two were announcing a partnership with Prime Video that will bring James and Carter’s Emmy-winning show “The Shop” to the streaming service as an alternate offer during Thursday Night Football on Nov. 17.
Glenville goes wire to wire atop Division IV: Final AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Glenville was one of just two teams in the state to hold the No. 1 ranking in their respective divisions for the duration of the season. After finishing 9-0 with seven shutouts the Tarblooders are running full speed into the Division IV playoffs. Maria Stein Marion Local...
Browns won’t have to face Bengals leading receiver Ja’Marr Chase Monday night because of his hip injury
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns might not have their best cornerback in Denzel Ward on Monday night against the Bengals, but the Bengals definitely won’t have their No. 1 receiver in Pro Bowler Ja’Marr Chase. In a blockbuster development for the big AFC North showdown, Chase will sit...
Cleveland Mayor looks to revitalize historic Highland Park Golf Course
The saying goes, "A lot of business is handled on the golf course," but in the case of Highland Park Golf Course in Cleveland, history was made instead.
