‘You just don’t let tradition walk away’: Sports Legends of Cleveland strives to highlight history, propel the future of city sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From Olympians and world record holders to college athletes and decades-old high school state champions, many of the best athletes to come through Cleveland’s city schools have yet to be honored for their local athletic achievements. The Sports Legends of Cleveland (SLC) is on a mission...
LeBron James switches fandom from Cowboys to Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – LeBron James is no longer a Dallas Cowboys fan. The Akron-born NBA superstar has been a longtime supporter of America’s Team. But not anymore. James denounced his fandom for the Cowboys during an Instagram Live conversation with Maverick Carter on Thursday. The two were announcing a partnership with Prime Video that will bring James and Carter’s Emmy-winning show “The Shop” to the streaming service as an alternate offer during Thursday Night Football on Nov. 17.
