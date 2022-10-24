News 8/The Hill/Emerson College to release final exclusive poll ahead of November general election

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is Nov. 8, just two weeks away. News 8 teamed up with The Hill and Emerson College Polling to launch our third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season.

Who is in the lead for the race for governor — incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont or Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski?

The rematch has filled the airwaves with political ads, but do those attack ads work? What issues are motivating voters to head to the ballot box? Is it the economy, healthcare, or threats to democracy?

News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling surveyed you, the voter.

“The undecided numbers are dropping, and that’s what we expect to see as Election Day comes nearer,” Spencer Kimball with Emerson College polling said. “Voters tune in, they watch the debates, they watch the ads and they decide this is the candidate I’m going to vote for, and they kind of lock in their vote.”

We focused on the races for governor, the U.S. Senate, and the 5th Congressional District. Plus, we get insights on a big question on the ballot: should Connecticut allow early voting?

The state is one of only a handful nationwide that does not allow voters to cast a ballot over a series of days.

