Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Band Earns Excellent Rating at State Marching Band Competition
ROCK SPRINGS — As the band moves to the center of the gym, the goal is simple. They want to march in unison to the beat of the music and put on an unforgettable show to stand out above the competition. Any misstep or wrong note could make all the difference in the final rating the band receives. But, no pressure.
sweetwaternow.com
Make-A-Wish Wyoming Grants Puppy Wish for Rock Springs Boy
ROCK SPRINGS — Nothing gives you that warm, fuzzy feeling quite like a dog, or better yet, a puppy. Scientifically proven to improve our mood, health, and happiness, it’s easy to cuddle up next to our furry friends. Wyatt, from Rock Springs, always wanted a dog of his own, and after a year of medical ups and downs, his wish came true.
sweetwaternow.com
Rebecca M. Hall (February 16, 1971 – October 23, 2022)
Rebecca M. Hall, 52, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, WY. She was born on February 16, 1971 on the Yakota Airforce Base in Japan, the daughter of David and Patsy Wagstaff. Rebecca attended schools in Ohama, Nebraska and graduated high school...
sweetwaternow.com
New Sweetwater County CDC Celebrates First Event Friday
GREEN RIVER — The new Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is inviting everyone to take part in its Trunk-or-Treat event this Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. The CDC parent/teacher organization is working to build community awareness of the new organization and the services it provides. The PTO also wants to offer support and activities for students and staff of both Rock Springs and Green River Centers.
sweetwaternow.com
Jacqueline Brown (October 29, 1933 – October 22, 2022 )
Jacqueline Brown, 88, passed away on October 22, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation in Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Brown was a resident of Green River for the past four years and a former resident of Myrtle Creek, Oregon. She died following a lengthy illness. She was born October...
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Receives $6.25M in ARPA Funds for Wastewater Treatment Plant
GREEN RIVER — The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB), made up of the top five elected officials in Wyoming, awarded the City of Green River $6.25 million dollars from a portion of the State’s Federal ARPA funds. The City had requested $7.5 million dollars, the maximum allowed,...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 26 – October 27, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
buckrail.com
Two men involved in hunting assault now in custody
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyo. — Officials say that the two men who were charged for allegedly beating a local man were taken into custody yesterday, Oct. 26. Shea Patrice Sanchez, 30 of Green River, Wyo. is in custody in Lincoln County while Jared Michael Olguin, 35 of Elizabeth, Colo. was arrested in Colorado and will likely be extradited to Lincoln County.
eastidahonews.com
Missing elderly Utah woman found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KSL.com) — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba’s vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.
sweetwaternow.com
Artists Invited to Share Works at CFAC Holiday Events
ROCK SPRINGS — Two opportunities to display creative work as part of group exhibits will be available during the holiday season at the Sweetwater County Library System. The Small Works Art Show at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs will be opening from November 10, through December 30. The...
sweetwaternow.com
Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker (June 14, 1941 – October 22, 2022)
Judith Ann (Judy) Taylor Walker passed away October 22, 2022 in Rock Springs, WY. She was born June 14, 1941, to Harold W. (Bud) and Joyce H. Taylor. She was quite a little miracle weighing in at only 3 pounds, 7 ½ oz. She came into this life as a tiny baby and left this life as a tiny woman. Judy was little in stature but huge in love and kindness.
Wyoming Sheriff’s Office Nov. 1 Car Auction, Bids Start At $100
The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office is holding a car auction on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Bids on some vehicles start at $100. That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page. According to the post, the following vehicles are up for auction:. - 2007 Hyosang 650 GT Motorcycle (starting bid...
sweetwaternow.com
County Receives Update on 2022 Fire Season
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Fire Warden Jim Zimmerman and the local fire chiefs provided an update on the 2022 fire season at the Sweetwater County Commission meeting last week. The Sweetwater County Cooperating Fire Agencies had 94 calls total in 2022. The agencies include Sweetwater County Fire District...
svinews.com
One suspect in Greys River Assault turns himself in. Arrest Warrant is active for additional suspect.
One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.
sweetwaternow.com
Sparks Fly Over Senate Letter Sent to Western’s President
GREEN RIVER — Western Wyoming Community College Board members spent 35-40 minutes in sharp exchanges with a pair of Western Senate representatives and other speakers regarding a letter from The Senate sent to Western President Kim Dale in which all Western employees were cc’d on. The exchange took...
sweetwaternow.com
Jayces Blatter to Complete Internship at RS Animal Control Shelter
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs resident Jayces Blatter will be taking part in a very special internship at the Rock Springs Animal Control Shelter during the next several months. Blatter was selected to complete a Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) program that will include all aspects of...
sweetwaternow.com
GRFD Responds to Apartment Fire Early Tuesday Morning
GREEN RIVER — At approximately 5:06 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Green River Fire Department (GRFD) was dispatched to a report of a structure fire in a fourplex type apartment building in Green River. Shortly after the call, Co-Chief Bill Robinson arrived on scene and found the upstairs apartment to...
sweetwaternow.com
Western Board Passes Revised Campus Gun Control Policy
GREEN RIVER —The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees unanimously passed a revised gun control policy measure that’s designed to address the concerns about too-broad language, which the board had previously expressed. During October’s meeting in Green River, the board approved the revised policy after reviewing it...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 School Board Candidates Discuss Issues in Political Forum
GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 Board of Trustees candidates discussed what they believe to be the most pressing issues facing the district during the SCSD No. 2 political forum Monday night. The Green River Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum which was joined...
Comments / 0