Longwood residents participate in planning, planting meadow at Plum retirement community

Nearly 30 residents of Longwood at Oakmont participated in creating a meadow on the grounds of the independent living community in Plum on Friday.

The residents tilled soil, spread hay and planted wildflower seeds. The 5,000-square-foot meadow will provide wildlife habitat, improve water filtration, increase visual beauty and attract pollinators.

Longwood at Oakmont is a 30-year-old, 60-acre independent living retirement community.

For more than two years, residents have been developing plans on planting and maintaining meadows, according to Jonathan Szish, spokesman for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

Planning for the meadow began after Longwood resident Bill Ferguson heard a lecture about meadows and proposed that one be established at Longwood. Residents Margot Woodwell and Peggy Sprowls coordinated the meadow planning group.

First targeted for the spring or fall of 2020, the planting was delayed because of the pandemic. Researching and planning continued in the interim.

Beginning in the spring, monthly lectures were held on native plants, pollinators, invasive species, birds and climate change, seed mixes and incorporating native plants and meadow principles into other garden areas. About 90 Longwood residents became involved.

A resident who is an architect laid out the footprint for the meadow. A landscaper removed the sod from the area in August, and resident volunteers spent two months removing weeds and remaining growth in preparation for the planting.

Two consultants from the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania — conservation director Sarah Koenig and land steward Tim Byan — joined residents to provide training.