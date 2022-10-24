ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plum, PA

Longwood residents participate in planning, planting meadow at Plum retirement community

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Enw8T_0ikzroot00

Nearly 30 residents of Longwood at Oakmont participated in creating a meadow on the grounds of the independent living community in Plum on Friday.

The residents tilled soil, spread hay and planted wildflower seeds. The 5,000-square-foot meadow will provide wildlife habitat, improve water filtration, increase visual beauty and attract pollinators.

Longwood at Oakmont is a 30-year-old, 60-acre independent living retirement community.

For more than two years, residents have been developing plans on planting and maintaining meadows, according to Jonathan Szish, spokesman for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

Planning for the meadow began after Longwood resident Bill Ferguson heard a lecture about meadows and proposed that one be established at Longwood. Residents Margot Woodwell and Peggy Sprowls coordinated the meadow planning group.

First targeted for the spring or fall of 2020, the planting was delayed because of the pandemic. Researching and planning continued in the interim.

Beginning in the spring, monthly lectures were held on native plants, pollinators, invasive species, birds and climate change, seed mixes and incorporating native plants and meadow principles into other garden areas. About 90 Longwood residents became involved.

A resident who is an architect laid out the footprint for the meadow. A landscaper removed the sod from the area in August, and resident volunteers spent two months removing weeds and remaining growth in preparation for the planting.

Two consultants from the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania — conservation director Sarah Koenig and land steward Tim Byan — joined residents to provide training.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Norwin area happenings: School fundraiser, craft show

Trampoline park fundraiser set for Andrew’s Avengers. Students at Norwin’s Hillcrest Intermediate School will hold a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m Nov. 7 at Sky Zone, a trampoline park at 60 Levin Way, Monroeville, to raise money for Andrew’s Avengers, a nonprofit that helps fund pediatric cancer research.
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highmark Wholecare wellness event in Penn Hills focused on dental care

Senior citizens were able to get free dental screenings, cleanings and x-rays during a Highmark Wholecare wellness event at the Allegheny County Housing Authority Jefferson Manor in Penn Hills on Oct. 21. In 2021, the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute surveyed a group of dentists and more than 30...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Vilsack Road in Shaler reopened to traffic

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced today that Vilsack road in Shaler is open to through traffic after the completion of a $1.4 million bridge project. The road project closed a section of the popular artery, between Mt. Royal Boulevard and Thompson Run Road, for more than three months.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Reigning state champions Aliquippa, Central Valley clash in long-awaited Week 9 finale

Two high school communities in Beaver County had Oct. 28 marked on their calendars since late February, when the WPIAL first released this season’s football schedules. At 7 p.m. Friday, Central Valley faces Aliquippa in a long-awaited regular-season finale at Freedom’s Jimbo Covert Stadium. The 2,500-seat stadium will welcome a sold-out crowd. Some fans stood in line for hours this week for tickets, since they aren’t available at the gate.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy