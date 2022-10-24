ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz

MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Big decisions loom for new Minneapolis school board

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School District is one of the largest in the state. And it has endured a historic teachers strike, school closures, declining enrollment and now, a changing school board. On election day, Nov. 8, voters will choose five new members to create an entirely new...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

U of M to hold second Safety Walk on Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Students and parents will join the University of Minnesota Police Department for a second Safety Walk near campus Friday night, ahead of Parent and Family Weekend. The first Safety Walk happened over Homecoming weekend. Erin Brumm, a parent and board of director for the non-profit Campus Safety...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Local leaders discuss racial hunger divide

MINNEAPOLIS — Local leaders from across the state gathered at the Sabathani Community Center in South Minneapolis to address the racial hunger divide. "Communities of color face at least twice the amount of hunger as their white counterparts. It's our responsibility to fix it," said Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KARE 11

Kyiv City Ballet make final U.S. tour stop in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands packed the Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Wednesday night, to welcome the Kyiv City Ballet to Minnesota. Many of the ballet's members have been overwhelmed by the support they've received which is reaching many around the world. It's been eight long months for members...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime. 
B105

Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar

The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
