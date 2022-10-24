Read full article on original website
Republican ad makes false claim about Gov. Tim Walz
MINNEAPOLIS — A new attack ad by the Republican Governor's Association falsely claims Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wanted to strip funding from police. The fact is, Walz increased funding for law enforcement twice and came out against the controversial Minneapolis city ballot question defeated by voters last year. The governor lobbied for $300 million in extra police funding this year.
Disagree? Maybe. But This MN City Ranked in Top 10 Best Places to Live
It's always fun to see what places rank on the best places to live. Obviously, the biggest reason that people move is a job change. People generally want to be close to wherever they work, but also around good school districts, good shopping and restaurants, parks and quality of life. These are all things to take into consideration along with safety and cost of living.
People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
Short-term residential facility for teens to open in Mendota Heights Heights
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Youth correctional and social workers in the East Metro said the new short-term residential facility for teens in Mendota Heights Heights is desperately needed. Aspen House is expected to open its doors any day. The facility has 12 beds where children ages 12 to 18...
Big decisions loom for new Minneapolis school board
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Public School District is one of the largest in the state. And it has endured a historic teachers strike, school closures, declining enrollment and now, a changing school board. On election day, Nov. 8, voters will choose five new members to create an entirely new...
U of M to hold second Safety Walk on Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS — Students and parents will join the University of Minnesota Police Department for a second Safety Walk near campus Friday night, ahead of Parent and Family Weekend. The first Safety Walk happened over Homecoming weekend. Erin Brumm, a parent and board of director for the non-profit Campus Safety...
Local leaders discuss racial hunger divide
MINNEAPOLIS — Local leaders from across the state gathered at the Sabathani Community Center in South Minneapolis to address the racial hunger divide. "Communities of color face at least twice the amount of hunger as their white counterparts. It's our responsibility to fix it," said Allison O'Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland.
Maplewood withdraws support for Purple Line, seeks 'post-pandemic ridership data'
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A 15-mile Bus Rapid Transit line called the Purple Line is proposed to begin in St. Paul and run through east metro communities, including Maplewood, where public transportation lacks compared to south and western areas of the metro. Yet Maplewood is now the second city to withdraw support for the plan priced at around $450 million. White Bear Lake withdrew earlier this year.
Kyiv City Ballet make final U.S. tour stop in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Thousands packed the Northrop Auditorium at the University of Minnesota Wednesday night, to welcome the Kyiv City Ballet to Minnesota. Many of the ballet's members have been overwhelmed by the support they've received which is reaching many around the world. It's been eight long months for members...
Minneapolis selects O’Hara as police chief in hopes to reduce crime
Two years after the events of George Floyd and the unrest of 2020, Minneapolis has selected a new police chief, Brian O’Hara, to fix problems of policing and stop the rise of crime in Minneapolis. O’Hara was selected out of three finalists by a search committee in early September....
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
The City of Minneapolis is trying to buy property inside George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis has announced its intentions to purchase the Speedway property located at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, across the street from where George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The city wants to buy the property, which has been...
Following Council Member Censure, Brooklyn Park Updates Code of Conduct Policy
The Brooklyn Park City Council approved on Monday night an update to its code of conduct policy. The 6-1 vote follows action the city council took earlier this year to censure council member Boyd Morson. Back in March, the city council voted to censure its colleague for allegedly violating several...
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson
We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime.
Culture war issues drive debate in some hotly contested Minnesota school board races
Todd Madson takes note of the signs in his neighbors' yards when he goes campaigning door-to-door in Orono. The father of two and first-time school board candidate gravitates toward homes that display support for a conservative slate campaigning on policy proposals diametrically opposed to his. Those residents typically want to...
The Powerball jackpot is still unclaimed, but Minnesota sees a winning streak
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The Powerball jackpot has gone unclaimed since August, and while that elusive top prize may seem out of reach, there are Minnesotans who are cashing in. The Wednesday jackpot has already climbed to more than $700 million, the 8th largest lottery jackpot and the 5th largest Powerball grand prize.
Only 6 People Showed Up To Minneapolis Police Recruitment Seminar
The city of Minneapolis has a problem on its hands that continues to get worse. Following George Floyd's killing in 2020, many officers left the police department. In fact, the department lost a third of its police force, and crime has risen sharply. Violent crimes in Minnesota were on the uptick even before 2020.
