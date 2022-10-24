Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
Geisinger-St. Luke's opens third location in Schuylkill County
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Medical professionals spent Wednesday morning at the Geisinger- St. Luke's ribbon-cutting for a new health center in Pottsville. The facility has been caring for patients since mid-August, but officials celebrated the partnership between Geisinger and St.Luke's on Wednesday. The former site of the McCann school of...
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman sentenced for taking dead relative’s military, retirement benefits
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was sentenced Thursday for stealing government funds issued to a deceased relative. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Sally Schrom was sentenced to two years of probation, including six months of home detention. Schrom,...
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
Families sue Lancaster County nursing home after alleged inadequate COVID protection
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Families of 11 former residents of a Lancaster County nursing home are suing, saying residents of the home weren’t adequately protected against COVID-19 in 2020. The families are suing The Gardens at Stevens, according to abc27 media partner LNP/LancasterOnline. According to LNP, the lawsuit alleges that the owners of the […]
peninsulachronicle.com
Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique Opens in York County
YORK-A new boutique in York County that focuses on the resale of clothes, accessories, toys, and baby gear recently opened in York County. Husband and wife team Jessica and Jon Billings opened their first storefront, Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique, on Tuesday, October 11, in the Yorkshire Downs Shopping Center in York County.
sanatogapost.com
Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings
WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
UPDATE: US 30 west reopened after crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 30 westbound in Lancaster County has reopened after a crash, according to a 511PA update from 2:42 p.m. on Oct. 27. According to 511PA, all lanes of US 30 westbound were closed near Mountville, Lancaster County. The highway was closed between the Mountville and Prospect Road exits for a […]
abc27.com
York County police K-9 nominated for grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
Trunk or Treat at Hall Manor Boys and Girls Club: photos
A Trunk or Treat event hosted by P.U.S.H. and Michael’s Memory was held at the Hall Manor Boys and Girls Club in Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.
CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds. Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits. Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats
CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
Lancaster County Restaurant Week to run through Oct. 29
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's Restaurant Week in Lancaster County!. This is the second year Discover Lancaster has teamed up with the Lancaster Farmland Trust to raise awareness about preserving farms and supporting the restaurant industry. The event will run now through Oct. 29. What began last year as...
Trick or Treat night 2022 takes place in Middletown: photos
2022 Trick or Treat in Middletown — Hundreds of trick-or-treaters came out to Pine Street in Middletown on Thursday evening. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
abc27.com
New furniture store now open in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
