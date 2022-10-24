ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster County family receives new, free roof

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
abc27.com

Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
CAMP HILL, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique Opens in York County

YORK-A new boutique in York County that focuses on the resale of clothes, accessories, toys, and baby gear recently opened in York County. Husband and wife team Jessica and Jon Billings opened their first storefront, Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique, on Tuesday, October 11, in the Yorkshire Downs Shopping Center in York County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Tower Hospitals Earn Healthgrades Rankings

WEST READING PA – The Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals operated by Tower Health “have been recognized for outstanding clinical outcomes” by Healthgrades, a marketplace connecting doctors and patients, the health care system announced Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022). Phoenixville Hospital was recognized as a five-star recipient in natural...
abc27.com

York County police K-9 nominated for grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

CLEARED: US 30 west closed for crash in York County, 30 east also impacted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Both US 30 eastbound and US 30 westbound have reopened after crashes on the roadway impacted traffic in York County, according to 511PA. US 30 westbound was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash near the city of York, according to a tweet from 511PA. The westbound lanes of the roadway […]
WFMZ-TV Online

Coatesville high school closed again after more Safe2Say threats

CALN TWP., Pa. - Administrators in a Chester County school district say enough is enough after more threats forced them to close school again. The Coatesville Area superintendent said the high school received two threats Thursday morning through the Safe2Say line, both threatening a school shooting in a specific time period.
COATESVILLE, PA
FOX 43

Lancaster County Restaurant Week to run through Oct. 29

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's Restaurant Week in Lancaster County!. This is the second year Discover Lancaster has teamed up with the Lancaster Farmland Trust to raise awareness about preserving farms and supporting the restaurant industry. The event will run now through Oct. 29. What began last year as...
abc27.com

New furniture store now open in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Interiors Home furniture store has officially opened up its newest location in York County on Friday, Oct. 21. The new Interiors Home furniture store is located on 351 Loucks Rd. – as part of the Manchester Crossroads strip mall, off of Route 30. With...
YORK COUNTY, PA
