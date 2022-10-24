Read full article on original website
Cleaning out your house? Tuscaloosa County dropping dumpsters for residents’ use
This weekend is an excellent time to clean out your closets, attic, basement or garage. The Tuscaloosa County Commission and Waste Management are teaming up for their annual fall clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection containers will be available at the following locations:. Camp...
Get stuck with a parking boot? Northport is limiting fines
TUSCALOOSA – Northport City Council OK’d an ordinance Monday that limits the amount of money private companies can charge to remove a “boot,” or a wheel clamp, from a vehicle. The city council first considered the ordinance after hearing concerns that local companies were charging residents...
After fire displaces mom, 6 children, VFW steps up to help
Until last week, Rita Saxon lived in a mobile home in Coaling with her six children. But on Oct. 18, their lives changed forever. “Last Tuesday, my home was lost to a dryer fire,” Saxon said. Several of her children were inside at the time, but no one was injured.
Northport discusses medical marijuana dispensaries
NORTHPORT – The Northport City Council is moving forward with an ordinance authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries within city limits once medical marijuana is up and running in the state. Every council member was on board for further discussions. District 5 Council Member Jeff Hogg said it’s about ensuring residents...
Tuscaloosa funding Bowers Park upgrades, school coaches, Chamber consulting
TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa had some great news this week for three local agencies. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved nearly $1 million in funding Tuesday between the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. PARA is getting...
Local schools, childcare centers read together with United Way of West Alabama
The United Way of West Alabama is encouraging childhood literacy by inviting West Alabamians to participate in the 13th annual Read for the Record on Thursday, Oct. 27. Read for the Record, a collaboration with UWWA’s Success by 6 initiative and Jumpstart, is a national event where children across the country all read the same book. This year’s book is “Nigel and the Moon,” a story of a boy who dreams about his future during his school’s career week.
Need a new roof? Habitat for Humanity might be able to help
Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa is expanding its roof replacement program. The replacement program isn’t new, but it is expanding with the help of Strengthen Alabama Homes. Tuscaloosa and Pickens counties are already covered, and Habitat is expanding into Greene and Hale counties. Homeowners can apply for as much as...
Closings and delays: Oct. 25, 2022
Elementary schools including Tuscaloosa Magnet Schools and the Alberta School of Performing Arts will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Middle schools will dismiss at noon. High Schools and STARS Academy will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All after-school activities are cancelled. Tuscaloosa County School System:. Tuscaloosa County School System is dismissing all...
West Alabama CEOs come together, build with Habitat for Humanity
TUSCALOOSA– When you think CEOs of large companies you probably think of people who never get their hands dirty. Wednesday was an exception for plenty of local business leaders. Each year, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa invites CEOs from some of the area’s largest and best-known companies to help build...
Tuscaloosa puts a pause on short-term rental license applications
TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosans or companies looking at offering short-term rentals in the city are out of luck at least through the end of January. On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted 6-0 to suspend short-term rental licenses. District 4 Council Member Lee Busby recused himself from the vote. Current short-term rental...
Tider Insider: Oct. 25, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Mississippi State on Homecoming. We’ll give you our thoughts on the improved play of the Crimson Tide defensive backs, and what we think is the main reason the Alabama offense had trouble finding its rhythm. Also, the aftermath of the football teams loss to Tennessee is still having a polarizing impact on the Alabama fan-base. Then, we take a look at some of the preseason “hype” that we’re hearing about Alabama men’s and women’s basketball. And, an Alabama golfer is proving to be one of the top players in the nation this season. Then, we’ll answer viewer question, on the phone and via emails.
Tuscaloosa Academy volleyball falls in Elite 8 of AHSAA State Tournament
In its first season as a member of the AHSAA, Tuscaloosa Academy volleyball made a run deep into the state playoffs. The Knights lost in the Elite 8 round of the Class 2A State Volleyball Finals, falling in straight sets to Pleasant Valley (25-8, 25-14, 25-20). After dropping the first...
