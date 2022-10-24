ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

Now Is the Time

So close you can touch it. We appreciate the many well-wishers congratulating us on the 20th anniversary of CoolCleveland. Back in 2002, we began with a simple formula, really. To appreciate and celebrate and support local art, business and civic creativity. And, as easy as social media marketing is today, we encourage your own enterprise or nonprofit to keep at least a portion of your marketing dollars in the region, rather than sending 100% to Mark Zuckerberg and his irresponsible cronies in Silicon Valley. Consider locally owned outlets such as The Land, ideastream, the Observer chain, Rubber City Radio, Scene, Great Lakes Publishing, The Plain Press, CAN Journal, Cleveland Jewish News, and The Summit 91.3FM, and give them a closer look and a portion of your marketing budget or they may not be here next year, let alone two decades from now.
CLEVELAND, OH
wmar2news

Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad

CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms

Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy