freshwatercleveland.com
Boo Bash: Tower City Center to host free family-friendly Halloween event this weekend
Families are in for a frightfully fun tome this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Tower City Center, when Bedrock presents Boo Bash. Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon full of trick-or-treating, pumpkin carving, costume contests, dance parties, or “Read with a Ranger” from Cuyahoga Valley National Park. Rangers will...
South Euclid welcomes all to OctoberFeast Oct. 29 at Bexley Park
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Nothing says fall like pumpkins, Halloween costumes and the sounds of laughter. Those things, and more, can be found at South Euclid’s OctoberFeast, to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 29). The event, which will take place at Bexley Park, 1630 Wrenford...
Downtown Cleveland 'WinterLand' and tree lighting ceremony to take place Saturday, Nov. 26 in Public Square
The holiday season preparations have officially begun in downtown Cleveland. On Saturday, Nov. 26, WinterLand 2022, formerly known as WinterFest, will kick off the holiday season in downtown Cleveland at Public Square. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
All things Halloween and other things to do this weekend, Oct. 28-30
If you need a little help planning your Halloween weekend, we've got you covered. Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio.
Drive-thru light show returning to Lake Metroparks this holiday season
The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.
Michael Myers actor from 'Halloween Ends' reflects on time growing up in Northeast Ohio
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s true. The boogeyman has ties to Northeast Ohio. James Jude Courtney, the actor who has portrayed horror villain Michael Myers in the three latest Halloween movies alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, was born and raised in our community. “I was born in Garfield Heights...
coolcleveland.com
Now Is the Time
So close you can touch it. We appreciate the many well-wishers congratulating us on the 20th anniversary of CoolCleveland. Back in 2002, we began with a simple formula, really. To appreciate and celebrate and support local art, business and civic creativity. And, as easy as social media marketing is today, we encourage your own enterprise or nonprofit to keep at least a portion of your marketing dollars in the region, rather than sending 100% to Mark Zuckerberg and his irresponsible cronies in Silicon Valley. Consider locally owned outlets such as The Land, ideastream, the Observer chain, Rubber City Radio, Scene, Great Lakes Publishing, The Plain Press, CAN Journal, Cleveland Jewish News, and The Summit 91.3FM, and give them a closer look and a portion of your marketing budget or they may not be here next year, let alone two decades from now.
wmar2news
Ohio deli goes viral for video about its chicken salad
CLEVELAND — An Ohio deli on Cleveland’s East Side made a short video on TikTok about a chicken salad they sell, and the impact has been massive. 81st Street Deli off Superior Avenue is popular in the area. “We’ve been here for a very long time. We’ve been...
Cleveland Consignment Shoppe in Woodmere to celebrate 10th anniversary Nov. 15
WOODMERE, Ohio – Julie Leddy, CEO and co-owner of Cleveland Consignment Shoppe, believes it’s a rarity for a boutique to remain open for 10 years and to still be going strong. “I feel like retail in Cleveland is tough, in general,” she said. “Being a boutique is tough,...
Stacey Frey celebrates 10 years cancer-free
Stacey Frey's smile says it all with her announcement she's 10 years cancer free.
Cleveland Jewish News
Childhood friends exercise new approach to working out with underused gyms
Zero Doubt Club, which has a location in Mayfield Heights and now open at The 9 in downtown Cleveland, is looking to break into the health and wellness industry by taking over under-utilized gyms and helping clients stick to their workout routines with an individualized approach. Eric Golubitsky, who is...
Planned Chipotlane at Shaker Heights would be 8th for Chipotle in Greater Cleveland
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A Chipotle restaurant with a drive-thru window is heading back to the Shaker Heights Planning Commission for final approval. Chipotle is seeking a sign variance to add multiple signs to its 2,500-square-foot project. Ace Lighting Services is working with the fast-casual burrito restaurant chain on getting the signage approvals.
Once-forgotten Viktor Schreckengost sculpture to be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A once-forgotten sculpture by renowned Cleveland artist Viktor Schreckengost will be reinstalled at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, nearly 70 years after it was first put there and roughly three decades since it was removed. City Council on Monday signed off on the reinstallation costs for Schreckengost’s...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Cleveland’s Central Kitchen will add three new takeout restaurants in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Midtown’s Central Kitchen, a place for emerging restaurants and food retailers to learn and grow their businesses, is preparing for more retail offerings this fall that include the opening of three new locations for Cleveland favorites. The Midtown food business incubator and shared-use commercial kitchen...
Zagara’s is becoming Dave’s – but what will become of my wheat berry salad? Bert Stratton
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- My wife cooks. I do the dishes, and I also shop, but mostly for prepared foods. I once had a conniption at Heinen’s in University Heights when I couldn’t find my favorite prepared food -- wheat berry salad. The deli-counter staff had replaced the tried-and-true wheat berry salad with a newfangled recipe.
cleveland19.com
2 years after asking for help, Cleveland man gets abandoned yard cleaned up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started cleaning up the yard of an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. For the past two years, resident Charles Patton had watched his neighbor’s yard on Zimmer Avenue turn into...
cleveland19.com
Health officials step in after Cleveland man says he is ‘living next to a jungle’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Health Department officials have started looking into an abandoned home on the city’s West side after calls from the 19 News Troubleshooter Team. “No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said...
Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
$5 million gift to Cleveland Clinic from the Rich Family, Dreamcatcher Foundation
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Clinic has received a generous gift. Robert and Melinda Rich, the Rich Family Foundation and the Dreamcatcher Foundation have made a joint gift of $5 million to Clinic, a news release said. The Rich Family Chief Caregiver Chair will be established with the endowed fund,...
