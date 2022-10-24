So close you can touch it. We appreciate the many well-wishers congratulating us on the 20th anniversary of CoolCleveland. Back in 2002, we began with a simple formula, really. To appreciate and celebrate and support local art, business and civic creativity. And, as easy as social media marketing is today, we encourage your own enterprise or nonprofit to keep at least a portion of your marketing dollars in the region, rather than sending 100% to Mark Zuckerberg and his irresponsible cronies in Silicon Valley. Consider locally owned outlets such as The Land, ideastream, the Observer chain, Rubber City Radio, Scene, Great Lakes Publishing, The Plain Press, CAN Journal, Cleveland Jewish News, and The Summit 91.3FM, and give them a closer look and a portion of your marketing budget or they may not be here next year, let alone two decades from now.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO