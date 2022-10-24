ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Blue Crew fans plan to pack Audi Field to cheer on Current in NWSL Championship

By McKenzie Nelson
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3hPI_0ikzqVtL00

The Kansas City Current continues to make history amid a massive season-to-season turnaround.

"The on the field performance wasn't there, but you could tell something special was building," said Danielle Russell, a member of the KC Blue Crew.

After finishing in last place in 2021 with 16 points, the Current punched its ticket to the championship with a 2-0 win over the OL Reign on Sunday. This marks the club's first playoff appearance in franchise history.

"We've been here since the beginning; we're founding members and we've been following the whole two years," said Mary Agee-McCully, a KC Current Founding Member. "We're so excited to see in such a short amount of time that they've come from there to the top."

Hundreds of fans watched from the Power and Light district and will make the trip to Washington D.C. to cheer on the Current from Audi Field.

"It's going to be great. I was already planning on going to the final anyways," Russell said. "I think that the NWSL is kind of an event to go to the final, but to go and watch this club it's indescribable."

Russell told KSHB 41 she expects there to be a sea of teal at Saturday's championship match.

"We have a pretty decent size group going so far," she said. "We just started taking numbers and I think we're really going to show out."

The NWSL Championship match between the KC Current and Portland Thorns will kick-off at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kansascitymag.com

7 Great Guided Tours to Take in Kansas City

Kansas City was one of the wettest cities in America even during the Prohibition era. Taste of Kansas City Food Tours takes you back to the era of illicit alcohol with the help of four stops where guests are served either a Prohibition-style cocktail or the stop’s signature drink, plus a little pizza at the end to soak it all up. The tour includes a deep history of how Boss Tom Pendergast’s mafia operation maintained its power. “It’s an experience as opposed to the transportation of being bused from a distillery or brewery from place to place,” tour guide Rebekah Bloom says. $96, 3.5 hours. Saturdays 4:30–8 pm. tasteofkansascityfoodtours.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Injuries reported after train ride derails at Silver Dollar City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train ride atSilver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening injuring several people. In a tweet, Silver Dollar City said the incident happened aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train. Six guests and one employee went to hospitals to be treated for injuries, according to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall

A Kansas City-simmered food hall concept is expected to unveil its long-awaited dining experience next month in the lightwell building downtown — pairing two well-seasoned culinary minds with appetites for inventive tastes. Officially dubbed the Strang Chef Collective at lightwell, the chef-driven venture will feature a duo of restaurant concepts — Verde and Panacea — The post ‘Cure-all’ for your hunger: Chefs offer tastes of what’s to come at KC’s newest food hall  appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy