Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement.

Original story

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

The girl was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, and was last seen with her mother.

The girl is described by IMPD as 4 years old, 3’5″ and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe she is in need of medical assistance.

The mother is with is believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door car. She’s known to frequent the south side of Indianapolis, IMPD said.

Anyone with knowledge of their location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Initially, IMPD said they were also looking for a 37-year-old man in connection with the case. He was located Monday night.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.