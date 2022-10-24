ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ytyc_0ikzqOxU00

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case.

“We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement.

Original story

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help finding a missing 4-year-old girl.

The girl was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, and was last seen with her mother.

The girl is described by IMPD as 4 years old, 3’5″ and 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe she is in need of medical assistance.

The mother is with is believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door car. She’s known to frequent the south side of Indianapolis, IMPD said.

Anyone with knowledge of their location is asked to call 911 immediately.

Initially, IMPD said they were also looking for a 37-year-old man in connection with the case. He was located Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police confirmed the victim was a juvenile […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Indy man arrested for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis. Police say Charles Kirby, 45, of Indianapolis, was part of a drug conspiracy between April 2019 and May 2019 with Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas. According to court documents, they all planned to distribute 2,354 grams of heroin-fentanyl mixture in Indianapolis. That’s just over five pounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be traumatic injuries, police said. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to give names to state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

UPDATE: 4-year-old girl, mother found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said Tuesday afternoon Gemma Hadler and her mother, Brandi Lee Hadler, have been found safe. The department said detectives are not looking for anyone else in the incident. IMPD had asked for help finding Gemma Monday evening. She had last been seen Wednesday, Oct. 19 with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding. The vehicle then hit another car […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the […]
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy