Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB

Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
