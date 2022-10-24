Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
NFL
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
WISH-TV
How did Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan respond to the Colts’ surprising QB change?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career. For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1...
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
Colts’ Sam Ehlinger opens up on usurping Matt Ryan as Indy’s starting QB
Following a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that the team will move forward with quarterback Sam Ehlinger as the starter in place of Matt Ryan, sending shockwaves through the NFL landscape. However, in speaking with the media on Wednesday, the second-year player from the University of Texas says he is prepared for the new challenge.
Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly led charge to bench QB Matt Ryan
Jim Irsay placed his hands on the Colts’ personnel steering wheel at key junctures this year. Nine months after the owner insisted Carson Wentz be a Colts one-and-done, he led the way to Wentz’s replacement being benched. Over the past few weeks, Irsay let Chris Ballard and Frank...
5 Indianapolis Colts that should be moved before Nov. 1 trade deadline
The Indianapolis Colts season is not going the way anyone had hoped. They are currently 3-3-1 overall, but only 1-3-1
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Colts finally give up on Andrew Luck ghost, while Packers need prayers and Patriots need to start Mac Jones
Welcome back to the Four Verts column! Teams are looking at themselves in the mirror at the halfway point of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appear headed towards a rebuild, the Green Bay Packers need a win against the best team in the NFL and the New England Patriots are messing around with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.
Sam Ehlinger QB1: What It Means for the Colts’ Present and Future
With the shocking move at quarterback this week, the Colts find themselves at a major crossroads not only at QB but other prominent positions in the organization.
Colts' Should See Uptick in RPOs with Sam Ehlinger at Quarterback
The Colts have a new signal caller in Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the 2022 season. Could we see an uptick in RPO calls with Ehlinger at the helm?
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
