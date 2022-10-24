Read full article on original website
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
Ed Lund Park closed to accommodate fence installation at Fire Station in Empire
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has hired a private contractor to install a new fence at Fire Station No. 2 in Empire. The city says in order to accommodate the installation, Ed Lund Park, on 135 S. Wall Street, will be closed Thursday and Friday, October 27th and 28th.
Coos County Commissioners host annual chat
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Coos County Board of Commissioners to its Wednesday Business Connection. From saving taxpayers money to county upgrades, the three-member board shared updates with community members. The Solid Waste Department and the Parks Department are in the black,...
Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
Sutherlin PD: Theft suspect found in brush by K9, tased in hospital escape attempt
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man arrested for trespass and theft tried to escape from the hospital where he was taken before jail, the Sutherlin Police Department says. The man was tased and taken back into custody. The Sutherlin Police Department says that 11:20 a.m. on Monday, October 24, officers...
Property taxes due Nov. 15 in Douglas County as officials correct printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has mailed out Property Tax Statements for the 2022/2023 Property Tax year. The 2022/2023 Property Taxes are due November 15, 2022, the county said. "First and foremost, we wanted to address an issue that has been brought to our attention,"...
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
