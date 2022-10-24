ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KVAL

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Coos County Commissioners host annual chat

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Coos County Board of Commissioners to its Wednesday Business Connection. From saving taxpayers money to county upgrades, the three-member board shared updates with community members. The Solid Waste Department and the Parks Department are in the black,...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others

Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County

RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs

EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
RIDDLE, OR
KVAL

Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy