Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
Ancient language preservationist to bring exhibit, lecture to UCC campus
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College will host an Endangered Alphabet Art Exhibit at the campus library to spotlight languages that are in danger of extinction. The exhibit features languages in the form of wood script carvings, curated by Dr. Tim Brookes of the Endangered Alphabets Project. "Dr. Brookes...
Hiker rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue; treated for hypothermia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi, called 911 Friday evening, October 21, and asked for emergency assistance as he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms. Hassan had told 911 operators that he had tried to beat the incoming inclement weather, but was unsuccessful. He stated...
Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
Roseburg City Council vacancy remains; application deadline extended
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has extended a deadline for applications to fill a City Council vacancy to Friday, Dec. 2, the City stated in a news release. The City Council has a vacancy after Councilor Sheri Moothart resigned Monday, Oct. 3, to focus on her new job, the City said.
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
