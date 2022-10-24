Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
delaware.gov
Delaware Wins Federal Grant to Support Cleaner School Buses
The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) has been awarded an $809,000 federal grant to purchase one propane and three electric school buses for the Colonial School District through the federal Clean School Bus Rebate Program. Nationally, these awards are part of the first $1 billion of a five-year, $5 billion program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, championed by Delaware’s Congressional delegation of Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) and signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.
delaware.gov
Application Deadline for the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund Extended to November 4
DOVER, DE – In September, Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long, PhD, RN, announced the creation of the Prevention and Recovery Support Services Fund to reduce overdose deaths across Delaware by addressing barriers to sustained recovery such as transportation, housing and workforce capacity. The deadline for applications has been extended. Organizations,...
delaware.gov
Registration Begins October 31, 2022 for DMV’s Low-Digit Tag Lottery
Dover – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is excited to announce that its annual low-digit tag release begins on Monday, November 14, 2022. The release this year will be held as a lottery for those interested in obtaining one of the available plates. Starting on Monday, November...
delaware.gov
Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmations of Judge Jones, Commissioner Farley
DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s votes to confirm the Governor’s reappointments of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court of the State of Delaware in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court of Delaware in Kent County.
delaware.gov
DPH Community Assessments Underway To Inform State Health Improvement Plan
DOVER, DE (OCT. 27, 2022) – As part of the Delaware State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP), the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will conduct a series of community health assessments. The health assessments will help improve understanding of the health concerns and needs of Delaware communities and to improve the future health in Delaware. DPH has partnered with the University of Delaware’s Epidemiology Program and Partnership for Healthy Communities to survey each of Delaware’s three counties. Teams of students and community members will go door-to-door to canvas households in each county. The program will provide incentives for completed surveys.
delaware.gov
DHSS Press Release
DELAWARE WILL ISSUE MONTHLY EMERGENCY BENEFITS ON OCT. 27 TO ALL SNAP HOUSEHOLDS AND ELIGIBLE TANF AND GENERAL ASSISTANCE HOUSEHOLDS. NEW CASTLE (Oct. 26, 2022) - The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State's ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
delaware.gov
State Announces High Capacity Magazine Buyback Events for Delaware Residents
In June 2022, Gov. Carney signed into law the Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 making the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in the State. In addition, the law authorizes the Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) to conduct a limited buyback program. Delaware residents are eligible to receive fair market compensation for any magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement.
delaware.gov
New Investment Coming to School Libraries Across Delaware
DOVER – Students will gain greater access to quality books through school libraries across Delaware with a $1 million state investment announced Tuesday by House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and officials from the Delaware Library Consortium. The funds, allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state...
delaware.gov
More Delaware Hunting Seasons to Open in November, Including Firearm/Shotgun Deer, Waterfowl and Small Game
A number of Delaware hunting seasons – including “shotgun deer season” – are to open in November, with waterfowl and small game also prominent among next month’s sporting seasons /Photo: USFWS. Youth and Non-ambulatory Deer Hunt Set for Nov. 5 and 6; All Deer Hunters...
delaware.gov
Haunted Delaware
Many are familiar with the general history and interesting tales of Delaware, the First State. But what about the tales of Delaware that are only heard around picnic tables, beach bonfires and on walks through the woods? Over the years reports and retellings of hauntings in Delaware have persisted that could make one wonder about the unexplained and just why these stories have been repeated time and again.
