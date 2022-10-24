Read full article on original website
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (BCN)– A Monterey County Superior Court jury convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019. The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace […]
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County Superior Court jury recently convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019, the Monterey County District Attorney announced Wednesday.The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer, driving under the influence of a drug and hit-and-run.Before trial, Gold had pleaded no contest to stealing a car, according to an announcement Wednesday from Monterey County...
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
KSBW.com
Soledad police serve search warrant in Modesto in connection to homicide investigation
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Soledad and Greenfield detectives teamed up with South Monterey County Task Force to travel to Modesto Thursday morning in order to serve a search warrant. According to the Soledad Police Department the search warrant was related to an ongoing homicide investigation in Soledad. Police say they...
pajaronian.com
Police: Santa Cruz High shooting threat is false
SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz Police and school officials believe that a threat of a shooting at Santa Cruz High School is false, and there have been no reports of anyone injured. SCPD Chief Bernie Escalante said at an early Wednesday afternoon press conference that a call reporting “an active shooter in a classroom with multiple shots with multiple victims” was unfounded.
Eville eye
Emeryville Robbery & Kidnapping Suspect Killed by Hayward Police Following Pursuit
A suspect in a domestic dispute is dead following a chase by Hayward police Monday morning according to HPD spokesperson Offc. Cassondra Fovel. The suspect was involved in a robbery and attempted kidnapping early Monday morning near the Emeryville Home Depot. The suspect then fled toward Hayward via I-580 in a silver Mercedes sedan.
NBC Bay Area
Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Grandma, Grandson in San Jose Crosswalk
Two pedestrians, a 68-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old grandchild, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Tuesday evening, according to police. The collision happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane, police said. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School, Thursday morning, was a hoax, according to the school. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man convicted of first-degree murder for killing supervisor
GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 14. The jury also found true a special circumstance that Merino, 28, intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a firearm, in addition to being guilty of two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif (BCN)– A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer allegedly killed another man with an accidental discharge of his personal firearm while preparing to clean it in Salinas on Friday, according to Salinas police. Francisco Villicana reported the accidental discharge of his gun around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Antelope Drive, […]
kion546.com
One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Teens arrested in armed robbery of beloved SJ bakery; SJPD credits automated license plate cameras
Footage shared with ABC7 News showed the suspects taking off with a cash box and getting away in a white BMW. Suspect Brayan Perez Macias, a 19-year-old San Jose resident, remains outstanding. SJPD is asking for the public's help in locating him.
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
KSBW.com
Group of thieves steal merchandise from Monterey's Apple Store, Monterey police report
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Apple Store at the Del Monte Mall in Monterey was recently targeted by a group of thieves, according to the Monterey Police Department. On Friday afternoon, three men wearing black hoodies stole items from the store and got into a White Chevy Malibu that had a get-away driver inside, according to investigators.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Bicycle Collision on Senter Road [San Jose, CA]
Cyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Story Road. Police responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m., near Story Road on October 9th near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the cyclist and immediately fled the scene. Shortly after, the victim...
NBC Bay Area
Santa Clara Police Officer Stops Burglars During Routine Patrol at Indoor Shooting Range
A Santa Clara police officer managed to interrupt a burglary at an indoor shooting range. The thieves were so surprised, they ended up dropping several guns they had just stolen. The incident began when the officer was doing his routine patrol just before 4 a.m. Tuesday when he came across...
Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested over the weekend in the fatal stabbing of another man, police announced Tuesday.The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.Homicide investigators identified San Jose resident Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, as the suspect. On Sunday, the police department's undercover unit took Chi into custody at a residence in Sunnyvale. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.Police did not release any details on the motive or circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. The victim was withheld pending the notification of his family. It was San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
Thieves steal phones and computers from Apple Store in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police confirmed with KION that a group of thieves stole merchandise from the Apple store at the Del Monte Shopping Center last Friday afternoon. According to police, three men stole an estimated $60,000 in phones and computers from the store. The three men left the store and got inside a white The post Thieves steal phones and computers from Apple Store in Monterey appeared first on KION546.
