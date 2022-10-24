ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Monterey jury convicts man of assault after police shot, paralyzed him in 2019

MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A Monterey County Superior Court jury recently convicted a man of assaulting a peace officer and other charges for actions he took prior to being shot and paralyzed by officers in 2019, the Monterey County District Attorney announced Wednesday.The jury found 27-year-old Ari Gold, of Salinas, guilty of four charges: assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer, brandishing a firearm in the presence of a peace officer, driving under the influence of a drug and hit-and-run.Before trial, Gold had pleaded no contest to stealing a car, according to an announcement Wednesday from Monterey County...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles --  ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Police: Santa Cruz High shooting threat is false

SANTA CRUZ—Santa Cruz Police and school officials believe that a threat of a shooting at Santa Cruz High School is false, and there have been no reports of anyone injured. SCPD Chief Bernie Escalante said at an early Wednesday afternoon press conference that a call reporting “an active shooter in a classroom with multiple shots with multiple victims” was unfounded.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Grandma, Grandson in San Jose Crosswalk

Two pedestrians, a 68-year-old grandmother and her 3-year-old grandchild, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Tuesday evening, according to police. The collision happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane, police said. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect steals iPad from Gilroy library, sells it online: police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who stole an iPad and other electronics from the Gilroy Library on Sunday around 3:40 p.m., the Gilroy Police Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Three days later, the stolen iPad — using the OfferUp app — was sold during an exchange Wednesday […]
GILROY, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man convicted of first-degree murder for killing supervisor

GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Imeldo Ramirez Merino guilty of first-degree murder on Oct. 14. The jury also found true a special circumstance that Merino, 28, intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a firearm, in addition to being guilty of two counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
GREENFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Cruz officer fatally shoots man in apparent accident

SANTA CRUZ, Calif (BCN)– A 22-year-old Santa Cruz police officer allegedly killed another man with an accidental discharge of his personal firearm while preparing to clean it in Salinas on Friday, according to Salinas police. Francisco Villicana reported the accidental discharge of his gun around 5:45 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Antelope Drive, […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kion546.com

One dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash

APTOS, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Santa Cruz said a male victim has died after getting hit by a silver Honda CRV on the Southbound Highway 1 and Freedom Boulevard onramp. CHP said the crash occurred around 6:20 in the morning. The female driver of the CRV stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander

SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
SALINAS, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Bicycle Collision on Senter Road [San Jose, CA]

Cyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Story Road. Police responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m., near Story Road on October 9th near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the cyclist and immediately fled the scene. Shortly after, the victim...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose man was arrested over the weekend in the fatal stabbing of another man, police announced Tuesday.The stabbing was reported at 2:06 a.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of McKee Road in East San Jose. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, police said.Homicide investigators identified San Jose resident Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, as the suspect. On Sunday, the police department's undercover unit took Chi into custody at a residence in Sunnyvale. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.Police did not release any details on the motive or circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing. The victim was withheld pending the notification of his family. It was San Jose's 29th homicide of 2022. Anyone with information about the stabbing was asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Ancelet #4173 at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4173@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Thieves steal phones and computers from Apple Store in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey Police confirmed with KION that a group of thieves stole merchandise from the Apple store at the Del Monte Shopping Center last Friday afternoon. According to police, three men stole an estimated $60,000 in phones and computers from the store. The three men left the store and got inside a white The post Thieves steal phones and computers from Apple Store in Monterey appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy