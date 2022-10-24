ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Suspect held in Ybor shooting

TAMPA — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot early the morning of Oct. 23 in Ybor City’s nightclub district, and a suspect in the shooting has been charged with first-degree murder, the Tampa Police Department said. Around 2:50 a.m., as bars and nightclubs in the heart...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!

TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud

HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland

LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

USF student hears out of both ears for the first time

TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old USF student is finally hearing clearly for the first time after receiving a free hearing aid. Since she was born, Alberta Tran couldn't hear out of her left ear. She says having trouble hearing people or not hearing them at all often made simple tasks difficult.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy