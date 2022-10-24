Read full article on original website
tampabeacon.com
Suspect held in Ybor shooting
TAMPA — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot early the morning of Oct. 23 in Ybor City’s nightclub district, and a suspect in the shooting has been charged with first-degree murder, the Tampa Police Department said. Around 2:50 a.m., as bars and nightclubs in the heart...
Tampa police: Man shot, killed after pointing fake gun at someone
TAMPA, Fla. — Police say a man was shot and killed after he pointed a fake gun at another man late Thursday in Tampa. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on North Hamner Avenue near West Wood Street. According to the Tampa Police Department, a man in his mid-20s...
‘Trauma’: Gun violence hits home for Robles Park man
When he heard the shots pop out against the quiet of the cold, late evening in December 2021, Michael Randolph hit the floor. He had been in this situation before.
National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is back!
TAMPA, Fla — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day has returned. It's a day when people can drop off unused, expired and unwanted prescription drugs to help keep the medication off the streets. Counties across the Bay area on Saturday, Oct. 29, are planning to participate with several drop-off locations....
Accused killer in brutal Clearwater murder shows no emotion
Jermaine Bennett stood before a Pinellas County judge on Wednesday and showed no emotion.
fox13news.com
Two gang members arrested in deadly Tampa bar shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
Hillsborough deputies locate missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. — Editor's note: The missing 20-year-old was found by authorities and returned back home with his family. "Thank you to everyone who shared this information," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The previous story is down below. --- Have you seen this missing person?
St Pete Police Lead Bust On Massive Local Drug Ring
Police chief says ring was tied to several shootings in Pinellas County
Sheriff's office: 15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to school
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland high school student was arrested Wednesday morning after they reportedly brought a gun to campus. Just after 8 a.m., the school resource officer at Tenoroc High School received an anonymous tip that a student brought a gun to school, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
pasconewsonline.com
Weeki Wachee Property Manager Charged with Organized Fraud
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLA - Hernando County Sheriff’s Office began receiving numerous complaints in August of this year from rental property owners regarding a local property manager who they believed was committing fraud. John Bonesteel the operator of Nature Coast Assistance, served as the property manager in Hernando County for the rental properties in question.
WSVN-TV
Tampa officers save women who were human trafficked
TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida officers helped some women escape human trafficking. According to police in Tampa, they saved eight victims of human trafficking. The victims were forced to work at clubs in multiple counties to pay off debt for being brought into the U.S. from Cuba. The sheriff of...
mynews13.com
Polk Schools: Student taken into custody after gun found at Tenoroc High
LAKELAND, Fla. — A student was taken into custody Wednesday after Polk County school authorities say a gun was discovered on the Tenoroc High School campus. The school district released a statement that a student was taken into custody after a firearm was brought to school. The incident was...
A 22-year Tampa police officer resigned after using homophobic slurs while making an arrest
The officer resigned during TPD’s internal affairs investigation.
Pedestrian killed in crash at Kennedy and Westshore intersection
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a busy Tampa intersection.
Bay News 9
Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle club escorts monument to Lakeland
LAKELAND — A historical monument, dedicated to soldiers in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the U.S. Army, made its way to Lakeland Tuesday. The statue traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida and Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle clubs from across the nation escorted the monument to its final destination. “We got...
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask for help
Residents at Central Court apartments continue to ask the city and property manager for help as mold and plumbing issues persist.
click orlando
VIDEO: Trooper resuscitates motorcyclist found lying on sidewalk in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is being praised by the agency for his lifesaving efforts after finding a motorcyclist lying on a sidewalk. According to a news release, Trooper Joseph Santos was traveling along Country Club Road, near Brassie Lane, on Sept. 30 when he spotted a motorcycle lying next to the curb with the rider lying on the sidewalk.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police chief: Semis packed with drugs were being delivered to Bay Area from California every week
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - What started as an investigation into ways to reduce gun violence in the Tampa Bay area ended up with local, state and federal agencies taking down a major regional drug ring, halting weekly drug shipments from California, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. During a...
USF student hears out of both ears for the first time
TAMPA, Fla. — A 19-year-old USF student is finally hearing clearly for the first time after receiving a free hearing aid. Since she was born, Alberta Tran couldn't hear out of her left ear. She says having trouble hearing people or not hearing them at all often made simple tasks difficult.
