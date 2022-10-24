TAMPA, Fla. - Two suspects wanted in a Tampa bar shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead, and six others injured earlier this month have been arrested in Texas, police said. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, were both taken into custody Monday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force. She said during a Monday afternoon news conference that both suspects were hiding out at a motel in Brownsville, Texas with their girlfriends.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO