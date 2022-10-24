ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment

MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot

In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son

Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022

We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
NORFOLK, VA
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023

A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw

– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK To Write Them Out On Impact Wrestling

The OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them to write them off on tonight’s show. As reported yesterday the trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time deals with AEW. The three finished up with Impact at the most recent Impact tapings and made their AEW debuts a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.
Cora Jade on How Mustafa Ali Always Helped Her During Training

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade discussed training with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali in Chicago. Jade discussed receiving help from Ali while training at the Freelance Wrestling Academy in the area. Jade noted on Mustafa Ali, “It was cool because when...
CHICAGO, IL
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)

Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
ATLANTA, GA
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming

Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets. MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream. Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. Never before seen director’s...
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW New Year’s Smash and More

AEW will have several events on sale this week, including the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 28. That event happens in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday, with the code DAYTHB14. You can find tickets here. Dynamite is also...
BROOMFIELD, CO
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.27.22

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Trey Miguel vs Alan Angels in a match from the X Division Championship Tournament, Tasha Steelz will be in action, we find out what’s next for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Bully Ray, Joe Hendry faces Raj Singh and Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde face VXT & Gisele Shaw. So let’s jump right in!

