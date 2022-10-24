Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com
Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot
In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son
Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023
A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Glacier Working on Autobiography
– PWInsider reports that Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Impact has announced that Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on Before The Imapct at 7:15 pm EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
411mania.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Hopes To Make History In AEW World Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and he vows to make history during it. Penta spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting tonight’s show, and you can check out a few highlights below:. On his...
411mania.com
Road Dogg Explains Weed Reference to ‘Kaz’ During DX Reunion on WWE Raw
– During the latest edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg addressed a reference to marijuana during the DX reunion on WWE Raw earlier this month. At one point when the group came into the room, Triple H stated, “Smells funny in here, is that you or is that them?” Road Dogg than pointed to the front row and said it was “Kaz.” He explained the reference during the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Impact News: Eddie Edwards Says Honor No More Is ‘No More,’ Moose Puts Suspicion On Bully Ray
– Eddie Edwards addressed the status of Honor No More on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During a sit-down interview with Gia Miller, Edwards said that Honor No More is “no more” and said that there’s nothing left to salvage. He said that his status with Alisha is between them and said that he is going to get revenge on PCO:
411mania.com
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK To Write Them Out On Impact Wrestling
The OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them to write them off on tonight’s show. As reported yesterday the trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time deals with AEW. The three finished up with Impact at the most recent Impact tapings and made their AEW debuts a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.
411mania.com
Cora Jade on How Mustafa Ali Always Helped Her During Training
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade discussed training with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali in Chicago. Jade discussed receiving help from Ali while training at the Freelance Wrestling Academy in the area. Jade noted on Mustafa Ali, “It was cool because when...
411mania.com
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)
Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
411mania.com
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming
Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets. MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream. Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. Never before seen director’s...
411mania.com
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW New Year’s Smash and More
AEW will have several events on sale this week, including the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 28. That event happens in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday, with the code DAYTHB14. You can find tickets here. Dynamite is also...
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.27.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Trey Miguel vs Alan Angels in a match from the X Division Championship Tournament, Tasha Steelz will be in action, we find out what’s next for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Bully Ray, Joe Hendry faces Raj Singh and Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde face VXT & Gisele Shaw. So let’s jump right in!
Comments / 0