Luke Williams
3d ago
Homeless... killing someone moving body, and abuse of corps... took some planning probably had help... Sad...
Victim identified in fatal shooting that left 50 bullet casings on residential street in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
A 26-year-old Portland man has been publicly identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood last week. Police said Marquise T. Moore was taken to a hospital in a private car on Oct. 20 after gunfire in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street just before 11 p.m. He died at the hospital, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
Man killed in Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood shooting ID’d
Authorities have identified a man who died after a shooting in Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.
KGW
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
Woman found dead after incident with ‘bladed weapon,’ son in custody
A woman was found dead after a reported homicide in Beaverton Thursday evening, according to authorities.
kptv.com
Beaverton man in custody after elderly mother found killed with ‘bladed weapon’
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department has taken a man into custody after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening. Police say the woman was killed by injuries originating from a “bladed weapon.”. Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of...
americanmilitarynews.com
Deadly shooting in SE Portland leaves AK-47 shell casings, stunned neighbors in its wake
Eric Medved woke from a deep sleep Thursday night to the sound of rapid-fire gunshots outside his brother’s home in the 7600 block of Southeast Henderson Street in Portland. Medved, a U.S. army veteran who served in the Gulf War, immediately ran outside and ducked behind a bush in the front yard, still wearing his pajamas.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
kptv.com
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
Man charged after human remains, evidence of explosion found in Kelso
A 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges including murder after human remains were found scattered around a Kelso property in July.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
kptv.com
Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died. East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.
kptv.com
2 accused after Portland hiker and dog found dead in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – Two people are being referred on manslaughter and animal cruelty charges following the death of a Lewis County hiker and his dog. The body of Aron Christensen, 49, of Portland, was found Aug. 20 on the 101 trail approximately 3 to 4 miles from Walupt Lake in eastern Lewis County.
Woman slashed, man shot as suspect undertakes vicious ‘suicide by cop’ attack, prosecutors say
A man was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly slashed his ex-partner’s face and shot her son in the gut during a bloody home invasion Monday in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood, Multnomah County prosecutors say. Patrick K. Shorb had envisioned the rampage ending with his own death in...
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, people
(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Oct. 27 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland Police, FBI investigating after email threats of violence sent to Portland businesses, residents.
Boy, 13, arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Salem school
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he brought a firearm to Waldo Middle School in Salem.
WWEEK
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
Man badly injured in North Portland stabbing, no arrests made
Officers with the Portland Police Bureau are investigating a stabbing that happened in North Portland late Monday night.
Coroner Rules August Death of Man Near Walupt Lake a Homicide by Gunshot Wound
The Lewis County coroner has ruled the August death of a Portland man on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County a homicide with the cause being a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release issued Wednesday evening. Aron Christensen was found dead on...
Man shot, killed in N. Portland, continuing spate of fall violence in the city
A man was shot to death Tuesday night in North Portland, police said. Officers responded to a call at about 9 p.m. and arrived in the 9300 block of North Peninsular Avenue to find a wounded man. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene, police said.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
