WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
WINKNEWS.com
Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon
The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
Cape Coral gives update on debris, permits post Hurricane Ian
As more trucks haul more and more debris away, many questions remain on debris collection and permitting.
Marco Island waiving fees for Hurricane Ian damage repairs
Marco Island City Council voted to temporarily waive permit fees for repairs caused by Hurricane Ian.
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
A day after it was announced for the first time FEMA will assist with residential debris removal, the agency explains not everyone will be eligible. Here is why.
Lee County does not have timeline as to when beaches will reopen
Lee County has cleaned up more than 73,000 cubic yards of dirty sand. However, County leaders could not answer our question: when the beaches will reopen?
WINKNEWS.com
Researchers studying red tides off the coast of Southwest Florida
Red tide has been detected off Southwest Florida’s coastline. Low concentrations were found off Lee County, with a high concentration off Charlotte’s coast. From sunrise to sundown, researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation stay focused on the water. They want to know how Ian stirred up the Gulf of Mexico.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore
The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
Leap in debris removal expected as Lee County residents push for a faster pace
On Wednesday, Lee County Leaders told Fox 4, that county contractors anticipate 80% of the debris that's on the ground will be picked up within the next 30 days.
Florida Weekly
Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience
The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
10NEWS
Game-changing drone technology aids hurricane disaster response, recovery
SARASOTA, Fla. — Technology is constantly changing the way first responders and government entities deal with natural disasters like hurricanes. As Hurricane Ian approached and then hit Florida late last month, several drones took to the sky for a bird's eye view of things and to relay information to emergency management teams. Some local drone operators were at the forefront of this effort and spoke about how their work has helped so far with emergency response and recovery.
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin
Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
csengineermag.com
Superior Construction Completes Temporary Repair of Sanibel Causeway
As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, crews from Florida-based heavy civil contractor Superior Construction are working around the clock to rebuild the Sanibel Causeway. On Wednesday, October 19, they completed temporary repairs allowing the causeway to be reopened to residents more than a week ahead of schedule. Superior, in a...
WINKNEWS.com
Some upset over Collier County curfew
Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But in areas his harder than...
Fort Myers Beach residents frustrated with restrictive access to properties
Some who went to Tuesday night's meeting aren’t happy with the rules the town has in place for debris clean-up.
coastalbreezenews.com
Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season
Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
More mobile homes appearing as many continue to recover from Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month since Hurricane Ian changed lives forever, some still need to figure out where to live.
