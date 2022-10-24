ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Crews cleaning Collier County beaches hopeful to open soon

The beaches in Southwest Florida attract people from around the world and a lot of locals can’t wait to get back to the sand and surf. But, we are still a long way from getting back to that aspect of normality. Crews have been on the beaches cleaning and raking in Naples and other parts of Collier County since the Saturday after the storm.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Researchers studying red tides off the coast of Southwest Florida

Red tide has been detected off Southwest Florida’s coastline. Low concentrations were found off Lee County, with a high concentration off Charlotte’s coast. From sunrise to sundown, researchers from Florida Gulf Coast University and the Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation stay focused on the water. They want to know how Ian stirred up the Gulf of Mexico.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Lighthouse leg found, plans made to restore

The Sanibel Lighthouse has stood for more than a century as a beacon of light, both literal and figurative for Sanibel Island, said Sanibel mayor Holly Smith. Smith’s email inbox has been filled with messages, some from around the world, about preserving and restoring the lighthouse from the peril presented to it by Hurricane Ian.
Florida Weekly

Hurricane Ian’s impact not included in NABOR market report, consensus believes it will fail to upset Naples resilience

The impact of Hurricane Ian, as witnessed on the last two days of September, is not reflected in the September 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors, which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island). Given this, September’s data showed a predictable pattern of slow closed and pending sales with a slight increase in inventory, which is traditionally the case in historically stable Septembers. While the report captured activity prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival, broker analysts who reviewed the report on Oct. 18 are confident Naples’ recovery will be swift and the resiliency of its home values will be protected.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money

The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10NEWS

Game-changing drone technology aids hurricane disaster response, recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. — Technology is constantly changing the way first responders and government entities deal with natural disasters like hurricanes. As Hurricane Ian approached and then hit Florida late last month, several drones took to the sky for a bird's eye view of things and to relay information to emergency management teams. Some local drone operators were at the forefront of this effort and spoke about how their work has helped so far with emergency response and recovery.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning up the Fort Myers Yacht Basin

Many people hope the boats along the Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers are cleaned up. But they aren’t all destroyed, and some still want to call the houseboats home. Liveaboards are still not allowed to stay at the Fort Myers Yacht Basin, but they are allowed to come to collect their belongings.
FORT MYERS, FL
csengineermag.com

Superior Construction Completes Temporary Repair of Sanibel Causeway

As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, crews from Florida-based heavy civil contractor Superior Construction are working around the clock to rebuild the Sanibel Causeway. On Wednesday, October 19, they completed temporary repairs allowing the causeway to be reopened to residents more than a week ahead of schedule. Superior, in a...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some upset over Collier County curfew

Collier County still has mandatory curfews in place in some areas almost a month after Hurricane Ian. Collier said on their website the purpose of the curfew is to protect you as they begin the process of recovering from the effects of Hurricane Ian. But in areas his harder than...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Large Claws a Good Sign for Stone Crab Season

Kelly Kirk is the third generation at Kirk Fish Company, a family business that dates back seven to eight decades. Though she’s just 32 years old, she has a knowledge of the stone crabbing industry that belies her youth. She sees some positive signs for this season. "My grandfather...
GOODLAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy