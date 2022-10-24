ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP source: Bengals star WR Chase out weeks with hip injury

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase could miss several games with a hip injury, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Thursday. Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It's possible he could wind up on injured reserve, but that hasn't been decided, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Bengals are not commenting on Chase's condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Dolphins hoping to get running game going against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — The Miami Dolphins know their offense needs more balance if they want to take a big step forward this season. They also recognize they might never get a better chance to fix that than this week against the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI

