signalscv.com
35th annual State of the City held in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 35th annual State of the City, which was attended by almost all of the most prominent dignitaries in the valley on Thursday. In attendance were all five City Council members: Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Cameron Smyth, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
signalscv.com
L.A. County judge sets expedited hearing in Recall Gascón petition lawsuit
Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters required to show cause for its decision; hearing scheduled Dec. 6. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will be required to show cause as to why a preliminary injunction for additional voter records and expanded access to conduct the review of invalidated signatures should not be granted in a scheduled hearing on Dec. 6.
signalscv.com
Mihran Kalaydjian | Keep Valladares in the Game
In a midterm election year, where the fate of House of Representatives is in the balance, nearly all attention, energy and resources are consumed upon congressional races. Some voters may not even realize the down-ballot races on their ticket, and in California this is even more true when forecasted election predictions are nearly locked in after the primary election races are certified.
signalscv.com
SCV Sanitation District seeks one-year extension for chloride compliance project
Courts resolved three cases in April and cleared remaining legal obstacles. The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District requested in September that water regulators revise the deadline for completion of its chloride compliance project from December 2022 to October 2023, citing delays in equipment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of...
signalscv.com
Haggerty released under supervision of county probation
Former coach Jeremy Haggerty was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison for sexual abuse of boys he trained. Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed Jeremy Haggerty, who was convicted of sexual abuse of minors, was released to the Los Angeles County post-release community supervision Tuesday.
signalscv.com
Linnea Hollowell | Weste a Voice of Reason
The members of the Old Orchard Paseo Preservation Committee endorse Laurene Weste as our favorite City Council member of all time. Her unrivaled contributions to our community are too numerous to list. The dedication she has put forth year after year is unparalleled. Working with the other City Council members to help make wise choices for our city and community has been a great asset.
signalscv.com
Diane Zimmerman | Getting to Know the Candidates
If you are not familiar with Joe Messina, it’s really time for you to “get to know him.” Just some of the points that should make his re-election a “shoe-in”:. He is and always has been for ALL of the students. I can say, in all honesty, that the man never even considers any child over another for ANY reason other than their performance and how he can help that child perform better, to encourage the child to WANT to perform better.
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
signalscv.com
Former news stringer pleads ‘no contest’ to false emergency reports
A former Santa Clarita Valley news stringer pleaded no contest in court on Friday to charges that he made multiple false reports to the Los Angeles County Fire Department regarding fabricated emergency situations. Jose Trejo, 19, was arrested in January of this year. Detective David Nisenoff of the Santa Clarita...
signalscv.com
City approves shade structures, parking rule changes
Santa Clarita City Council members approved a slew of items Tuesday night, including the purchase of shade structures for Pacific Crest Park, changes to parking rules and more. Council members approved the items under consent calendar. According to the agenda, the city will purchase shade structures for Pacific Crest Park,...
signalscv.com
Oxnard resident arrested in Stevenson Ranch on suspicion of felony charges
An Oxnard man was arrested on suspicion of felony false impersonation and multiple charges related to involvement with controlled substances in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, deputies were patrolling Chiquella Lane and The Old Road when they...
signalscv.com
SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision
One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.
signalscv.com
Acton resident arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property
An Acton resident was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property with an outstanding no-bail warrant, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email to The Signal, after deputies with the Crime Impact Team became aware of a man with an outstanding no bail warrant, they contacted him at his residence on the 5000 block of Soledad Canyon Road on Monday.
signalscv.com
Child & Family Center to present ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’
The Child & Family Center is scheduled Thursday to present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. Prevention Specialists from the center will speak with representatives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl.
signalscv.com
Ron Perry | Caving in to a Small Minority
Once again we are caving in to a very small minority of people who don’t have enough brains to understand why the Saugus High School football team wants to honor the police. Carrying a Thin Blue Line flag onto the field is not political. It is not saying that only cops’ lives matter! It is a way of saying “thank you” to a bunch of people who saved lives on the school campus! Just be glad that you have young people who want to say thank you! And that they care enough to do it every single game!
signalscv.com
Deputies: Suspect detained in connection to shooting, evading incident
A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony evading and shooting at an inhabited dwelling in connection to incidents that occurred earlier this month, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies with help from the San Diego Police Department were alerted about the suspect possibly...
signalscv.com
Saugus singer to share intimate evening of music at The Main
She released her fourth full-length album on Friday, has performed on Broadway and at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, and also at the Grand Ole Opry American country music stage in Nashville, Tennessee, but the 30-year-old Saugus resident has never performed in the Santa Clarita Valley — until now.
signalscv.com
City truck and pickup truck collide in Valencia
A two-vehicle collision involving a city of Santa Clarita box truck and a pickup truck occurred on Tuesday morning in Valencia, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The collision occurred on the intersection of Avenue Scott and West Avenue Stanford. According to Giovanni Sanchez, firefighters were dispatched at...
signalscv.com
Arrest made: Man accused of assaulting juvenile passenger in vehicle
A 40-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting a juvenile passenger within a vehicle parked on the right shoulder of State Route 14 near Newhall, California Highway Patrol officials said. According to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, several 911 calls came...
signalscv.com
Saugus sweeps Trabuco Hills; advances to CIF semis
Saugus girls’ volleyball (31-2) will return to the CIF semifinals after a 3-0 win over the visiting Trabuco Hills Mustangs (18-16) on Wednesday. The Centurions won with scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-17. Saugus was led yet again by opposite hitter Taylor Treahy, who racked up 10 kills. Saugus’...
