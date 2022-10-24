All Veterans Job Fair links vets, jobs

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary are hosting the virtual All Veterans Job Fair on October 25 th from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. This job event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

Employers who are actively seeking the unique talents of veterans will be representing a variety of industries, including construction, medical, administrative and logistics, with career opportunities ranging from entry level to senior management. Veterans can receive career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance, all for free.

To register for the virtual All Veterans Job Fair, click here . For additional no-cost resources for veterans and their families, click here .

