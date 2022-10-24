ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Chicago P.D. Vet Sets 'Return,' New Mayfair Date and More

By Andy Swift
 3 days ago
Less than one month after Jay Halstead left Chicago P.D. , actor Jesse Lee Soffer is already plotting his return to the NBC procedural , albeit behind the camera.

Soffer will direct Episode 16 of the show’s current 10th season, set to air sometime in 2023, our sister publication Variety reports. This will mark Soffer’s first time as a director.

The actor had been with Chicago P.D. ever since the Dick Wolf series premiered in 2014; he has also crossed over to Chicago Fire and Chicago Med in more than 40 episodes. Soffer’s final episode as a series regular aired on Oct. 5.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Mayfair Witches has conjured up a new premiere date. The second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe (following Interview With the Vampire ) will now debut Sunday, Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+. Watch a new teaser:

* Tara Reid ( American Pie , Sharknado ) will play herself in a 2023 episode of CBS’ Ghosts , our sister site Deadline reports. The actress shows up for Trevor’s memorial after his remains are found.

* Current Dancing With the Stars contestant Wayne Brady has been tapped to host the 2022 American Music Awards, airing live on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

