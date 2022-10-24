ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State to host far-right founder of Proud Boys despite calls to cancel the event

By KDKA News Staff
 3 days ago
Photo credit Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A student organization at Penn State University plans to host a comedy event tonight with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.

University leaders will allow tonight's Uncensored America event to go on, citing First Amendment rights.

But they say they do not support or condone the hateful language targeting particular groups that have been used by the speakers in the past.

Uncensored America is a Penn State student group that leans towards conservative ideals, and the group they are hosting has been labeled as a terrorist organization in both Canada and New Zealand.

The Proud Boys are a far-right group that has had a multitude of their members associated with ideologies of antisemitism, white supremacy, and islamophobia.

They previously had five of their members pick up charges for their roles in the January 6th attack of the U.S. Capital.

The university has already paid $7,000 for the event and said it has received requests to ban or cancel the event, but have stated “As a public university, we are unalterably obligated under the US constitution’s first amendment to protect various expressive rights.”

Penn State is encouraging students to attend two other events on the same day aimed at educating students on disinformation and promoting community.

Michael Wilson
3d ago

Penn should see enrollment decrease. First Amendment is BS when it comes to hate groups. Proud Boys are an American terrorist group. The college organization who set this up need to have its members investigated as promoting these groups.

