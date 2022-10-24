ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated

By Tom Dotan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Poqrs_0ikzkJlF00
Instant needs delivery operator Gopuff launched in New York City in late October. Gopuff
  • More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently.
  • The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce.
  • The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said.

Gopuff workers were let go last week as the company continues to adjust to an economic downturn and a slowdown in the startup funding environment.

The cuts hit Gopuff's customer service team, full-time employees as well as temporary workers, according to people familiar with the matter. Gopuff has outsourced most of its customer service operations to the Philippines, these people said. They asked not to be identified discussing private topics.

In a statement to Insider, Gopuff confirmed the layoffs, saying it affected less than 250 workers. A spokesperson added that these layoffs were not part of a new cost cutting measure but instead were part of a previous round of layoffs.

"In July, Gopuff announced a company-wide reorganization and 10% reduction in workforce as part of a broader restructuring effort to focus on profitability. The most recent impacts to the customer service team were part of this reorganization which we've been implementing for the last three months," the statement read.

The July layoffs were the second round of major cuts by Gopuff this year. In April, the company also cut 3% of its global workforce. These cost cutting measures coincide with an economic slowdown and the drying up of startup funding markets — especially within the once hot delivery space. Gopuff, which had planned to go public this year, has had to postpone those plans and make significant cost cuts in a bid to start generating a profit.

Some of the newly laid off Gopuff workers posted about the situation on Twitter, Reddit and Linkedin. In one Zoom video posted on Reddit, a company representative told a group of temporary workers that their positions were "terminated, effective immediately" and told to contact HR if they had any further questions.

The video lasts roughly 1 minute and the representative seems to read from a script. "As some of you are aware the customer service team has been undergoing a reorganization with a focus on the broader business strategy with a focus on optimization for our customers," he said. "I regret to inform you that your role has been impacted by this reorganization and your role has been eliminated."

"I want to thank each of you for the contributions you've made to Gopuff; I wish you the best of luck for the future," the representative added.

The video ended abruptly with no time for questions.

"My heart goes out to my former colleagues at Gopuff," a former district manager posted to LinkedIn. "This business is clearly failing! I hope that everyone still there can find their way out before you're the next victim of their awful business antics."

Are you a tech industry insider with insight to share? Got a tip? Contact reporter Tom Dotan via email at tdotan@insider.com or Twitter DM at @cityofthetown. Check out Insider's source guide for more tips on how to share information securely.

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
TheStreet

Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason

Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment: Direct check worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent in three days

Select Social Security recipients are set to receive their regular monthly payment worth an average of $1,546 per check in just three days. Social Security beneficiaries who were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments on Oct. 12, according to the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former Bed Bath & Beyond Employees Warn Customers

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage

Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

693K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy