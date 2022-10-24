Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student
‘Give them a thrill:’ Bloomington to celebrate annual Festival of Ghost Stories Friday
Guests are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the park Friday evening, where they can bundle up to listen to 10 storytellers perform bone-chilling ghost stories. Bloomington will celebrate its annual Festival of Ghost Stories at 7 p.m. Friday at Bryan Park. The spooky event is presented by...
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Oct. 27-31
Bloomington’s Halloween weekend means parties and costumes, but also house shows and bar concerts. Local bands will celebrate Halloween by playing originals and covers on stages in venues, basements, garages and backyards. Oct. 27. WIUX will host Battle of the Bones 7-8:30 p.m. at Dunn Meadow as part of...
bcdemocrat.com
AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book
A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Welcoming everyone’: 30th annual Christmas Bazaar happening first weekend of November, arts and crafts for sale
The holiday season is right around the corner and shoppers are taking to stores and websites to find gifts for their loved ones. Local shoppers can look for thoughtful gifts at St. Agnes Catholic Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar, happening Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. This year the...
953wiki.com
Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
MyWabashValley.com
National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
columbusmonthly.com
Stylish Stays | Classic Comfort: French Lick Resort in Indiana and Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia
Relish the rich history of this storied, 3,200-acre property. The sulfur springs and salt licks in southern Indiana initially brought herds of bison to the area, and by the mid-19th century, physicians and entrepreneurs followed the animals’ lead in hopes of capitalizing on the supposed healing powers of the mineral springs.
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
bcdemocrat.com
SPOOKY SEASON: Nashville makes transformation into ‘Halloweentown’
Spooky activities of all kinds will come in downtown Nashville on Halloween, Oct. 31, complete with trick or treating, zombie face painting, a Halloween parade and even a pet costume contest. The plans for a “grandiose” Halloweentown parade and events to promote the holiday have been in the works for...
townepost.com
The Voice of the Hoosiers
Don Fischer Embarks on 50th Year as Radio Voice of IU. Legendary radio broadcaster Don Fischer begins his 50th year as the radio voice of Indiana University football and basketball this season, but he almost didn’t make it through his first game. “To tell you how much of a...
Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day
The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
wamwamfm.com
Tonya Renee Bullock
Tonya Renee Bullock, 49, of Indianapolis, Indiana, joined the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022. Tonya was born on June 28, 1973 in Washington, Indiana. She is the daughter of Ronald Bullock and Ingrid Franklin Mielke, both currently of Indianapolis. She was the oldest of 3 children and spent her...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine
City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine, according to the City of Bloomington. Here is the text of their press release from earlier in October:. October 7, 2022. For more information, please contact:. Andrew...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
Indiana Daily Student
Four Indiana swim and dive athletes earn Big Ten weekly awards
The Big Ten announced Wednesday afternoon that four Indiana swim and dive athletes won weekly conference awards. Fresh off strong individual and team showings against formidable opponents in the University of Texas and Texas A&M University on Oct. 21, Indiana sophomore divers Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski as well as freshman swimmer Kristina Paegle earned the first weekly honors of their careers. Senior swimmer Brendan Burns tallied weekly award number six with the Hoosiers.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Auction Spotlight Includes Indian Motorcycle, Antiques, Comic Books, Guns, Victrola, Coins and More
This Saturday, October 29th at 10 AM EDT at 1602 West Rosedale Road, Rosedale, Indiana, Auctions and Appraisals of Illiana will hold an estate auction for the Yowell Estate. 2008 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 52K miles, 3.8 L V6 Hardtop, Auto Transmission. 2017 Indiana Motorcycle with Accessories, “Special Edition” Scout ABS...
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County
The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Let’s all promise not to overreact to Indiana men’s basketball exhibition games, OK?
Indiana men’s basketball enters its preseason exhibition schedule against Division III Marian University at 3 p.m. Saturday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It may sound like an inevitable blowout, but don’t sleep on Marian. Last year, this venerated program took down Penn State University Greater Allegheny. It was...
'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
