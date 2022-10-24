ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Oct. 27-31

Bloomington’s Halloween weekend means parties and costumes, but also house shows and bar concerts. Local bands will celebrate Halloween by playing originals and covers on stages in venues, basements, garages and backyards. Oct. 27. WIUX will host Battle of the Bones 7-8:30 p.m. at Dunn Meadow as part of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
bcdemocrat.com

AUTHOR SPOTLIGHT: Author documents 35 unsolved cases in debut book

A local author has compiled 35 little known unsolved crime cases from around the state, including one from Brown County, into a debut book. Author Autumn Bones took the time to answer some questions about her new book, “Unsolved Indiana,” which is available for purchase on Amazon. Q:...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Ivy Tech to Offer Accelerated Statewide IT Certification Programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivy Tech Community College announced today that the Ivy+ IT Academy will launch in early 2023, offering students the most advanced and innovative way to get in-demand IT training and skills quickly. Indiana employers will now have a “one stop shop” for employees who need training, with the largest variety of information technologies and tools offered anywhere.
COLUMBUS, IN
MyWabashValley.com

National Pitbull Awareness Month hopes to end stereotypes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– October is not only a month to celebrate Halloween, but also Pitbull awareness. National Pitbull Awareness Month is designed to change perceptions and stereotypes about bully breed dogs. Some ways to celebrate Pitbull awareness include showing love, educating young people about the breed and sharing positive stories.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bcdemocrat.com

SPOOKY SEASON: Nashville makes transformation into ‘Halloweentown’

Spooky activities of all kinds will come in downtown Nashville on Halloween, Oct. 31, complete with trick or treating, zombie face painting, a Halloween parade and even a pet costume contest. The plans for a “grandiose” Halloweentown parade and events to promote the holiday have been in the works for...
NASHVILLE, IN
townepost.com

The Voice of the Hoosiers

Don Fischer Embarks on 50th Year as Radio Voice of IU. Legendary radio broadcaster Don Fischer begins his 50th year as the radio voice of Indiana University football and basketball this season, but he almost didn’t make it through his first game. “To tell you how much of a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
News Talk KIT

Odon, Indiana Burned with 28 Never Explained Fires On the Same Day

The small town of Odon in southern Indiana was once plagued with 28 fires that happened on the same day. They've never been explained. These are the 28 Fires of Odon. At first, you might be thinking "Thor sequel," or, at the very least, an episode of American Horror Story that will invariably fall apart at the end. Actually, the increasingly flawed AHS could USE a good story like the one out of Indiana from 1940 that checks off the necessary boxes--repeated, mysterious fires in the same house and the belief that it was the work of poltergeists. Someone call a good screenwriter and make this happen.
ODON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Tonya Renee Bullock

Tonya Renee Bullock, 49, of Indianapolis, Indiana, joined the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022. Tonya was born on June 28, 1973 in Washington, Indiana. She is the daughter of Ronald Bullock and Ingrid Franklin Mielke, both currently of Indianapolis. She was the oldest of 3 children and spent her...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Four Indiana swim and dive athletes earn Big Ten weekly awards

The Big Ten announced Wednesday afternoon that four Indiana swim and dive athletes won weekly conference awards. Fresh off strong individual and team showings against formidable opponents in the University of Texas and Texas A&M University on Oct. 21, Indiana sophomore divers Quinn Henninger and Anna Peplowski as well as freshman swimmer Kristina Paegle earned the first weekly honors of their careers. Senior swimmer Brendan Burns tallied weekly award number six with the Hoosiers.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County

The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

'Can Man' Larry VanNess dies at 75 after accident in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man known for collecting millions of pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House has died. Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died Monday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, three weeks after he was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2.
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy