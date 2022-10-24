ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

How you can get screened for lung cancer in Mississippi

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRaRz_0ikzjPqa00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Lung cancer is one of top causes of cancer deaths in the United States.

On November 12, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will join with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable, the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Health Equity Coalition to take part in National Lung Cancer Screening Day .

What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?

If you are between ages 50-80, currently smoke, or quit smoking within the past 15 years, you may be eligible for lung cancer screening through your insurance provider. Screenings will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at UMMC’s Cancer Center and Research Institute at the Jackson Medical Mall.

“Lung cancer kills more people every year than colon, breast and prostate cancer combined,” said Dr. Pierre de Delva, professor and section chief of general thoracic surgery, director of thoracic oncology and program director of thoracic surgery residency.

Mississippi ranks third in the country for lung cancer deaths and fourth for new cases, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

Participants will receive a painless, low-dose CT scan.

Dry shampoo products recalled over benzene

“Early detection of lung cancer has a huge decrease in mortality,” de Delva said. “Early detection makes it a lot easier to cure, and provides more options for treatment. It increases the chances of cure significantly.”

Those at highest risk for lung cancer often are smokers, especially those who are heavy smokers and who have less access to health care, are uninsured, or are underinsured.

Those desiring screening are asked to make an appointment by calling 601-984-LUNG (5864). The cost is covered for Medicare and Medicaid recipients and by most health insurance.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

COVID-19 bivalent boosters available for Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Wednesday, October 26, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot will be available for children five and older at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics. Appointments can be made through covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453. The updated COVID-19 booster offers […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees increase in flu cases in past week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many doctors and pediatricians in Mississippi are bracing for a surge of flu cases this year. Dr. Geri Weiland, a pediatrician at Merit Health River Region, said pediatricians have seen an increase in flu cases this past week. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), children younger than the age […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers hold hearing on early childhood intervention

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers finished up the latest hearings in the Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families. On Wednesday, senators heard from pediatricians and professors about how the state can better care for children through early intervention. Early intervention is the process of identifying and remedying developmental delays in children. Services […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Majority of Mississippi 3rd graders pass 2021-22 reading test

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that 85% of Mississippi third graders passed the 3rd-grade reading assessment after final retests for the 2021-22 school year. The rate is almost the same as the 2018-19 school year when 86% of third graders passed the assessment. The assessment was not administered […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

National Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Flu cases soaring at pediatrician’s offices while RSV and COVID are still concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - National headlines are filled with mentions of rising RSV and flu cases. That’s on top of the continued concern for COVID-19. At Children’s of Mississippi, their numbers in the last few days for RSV and the flu have been low. However, they did see a spike in hospitalized children with RSV earlier than usual in August and September.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Haunts: The Story Teller’s Chair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson will host our Halloween special, ‘The Story Teller’s Chair.” The show will air on WJTV, WHLT and WJTV.com at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. If you miss the show on Thursday, it will re-air on WJTV at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29 and on […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after having a brain hemorrhage. Winkle was a native of […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

ACT scores for Mississippi juniors increased slightly in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the ACT results for the spring 2022 statewide administration of the ACT to all public high school juniors. According to MDE, the average score for juniors increased from 17.3 in 2021 to 17.4 in 2022. The percentage of juniors meeting the benchmark scores for all four tested […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Saturday in-person absentee voting begins Oct. 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Circuit Clerk Offices in Mississippi will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, October 29. The last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, November 5. Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon. All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

42K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy