Former Waystar and Finvi executive David Franklin has been named president of Atlas Health, a company that connects patients to philanthropic medical aid. Mr. Franklin was the co-founder and COO of Connance, a healthcare revenue cycle and predictive analytics company that was acquired by Waystar, according to an Oct. 25 Atlas Health news release. He held senior vice president roles at Waystar before becoming COO of Finvi, formerly known as Ontario Systems, according to his LinkedIn page.

1 DAY AGO