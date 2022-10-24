Read full article on original website
October 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding two hospitals and building two new medical offices, according to The Press-Enterprise. Four major for-profit hospital operators saw profits decline in the second quarter of 2022. 52 great health system chief strategy officers | 2022. Becker's Healthcare is thrilled to honor outstanding chief strategy...
California health system promotes interim HR officer to permanent post
Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth has named Eugene Lewis its chief human resources officer in a permanent capacity. Mr. Lewis had served on an interim basis since August. Mr. Lewis has served MarinHealth's human resources department in varying roles for eight years, according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. In his role as chief human resources officer, Mr. Lewis will lead benefits initiatives, emergency response plans and labor negotiations.
Joint Commission creates Health Care Equity Resource Center
The Joint Commission has created a Health Care Equity Resource Center to help hospitals achieve safer, more equitable care, the organization said Oct. 26. The resource center — which offers toolkits, hospital case studies and evidence-based interventions — aims to help hospitals standardize processes to identify and address healthcare disparities.
Talent retention, productivity and automation: RCM strategies for the post-Covid era
Modernizing strategies and approaches used by revenue cycle management (RCM) leaders to maintain adequate staffing while reducing labor costs is a must-do in today's volatile healthcare labor market. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, in a session sponsored by Tegria, Lauralea...
What a Texas hospital CEO did to 'immediately and significantly' improve financial performance
Tom Siemers, CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Texas, started an orthopedic surgery program over the last year, and the new service quickly improved the hospital's bottom line. "We were fortunate to find an orthopedic surgeon from the Dallas area that was willing to work one day per week...
NewYork-Presbyterian hospital taps Dr. Brenna Farmer as chief of emergency medicine
Brenna Farmer, MD, was appointed chief of the department of emergency medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York City. Dr. Farmer brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Oct. 27 news release. Most recently, she was vice chief of clinical services in the department...
Cleveland Clinic launches global quality improvement program
Cleveland Clinic is aiming to improve the quality of care delivered globally through a new program, the health system said Oct. 26. Through the Cleveland Clinic Connected program, clinical and operational experts from the health system will share best practices in quality, safety and patient experience with healthcare organizations across the globe.
MercyOne providing neurological care through telehealth
MercyOne Clinton (Iowa) Medical Center has created a new service that allows patients to receive neurological care through telehealth. The new teleneurological services will be available through inpatient rounding, where physicians visit patients' rooms and provide them with remote access to a neurological specialist for an assessment to diagnose, treat or manage conditions affecting the brain, according to an Oct. 25 press release from MercyOne.
Former Waystar, Finvi executive named president of Atlas Health
Former Waystar and Finvi executive David Franklin has been named president of Atlas Health, a company that connects patients to philanthropic medical aid. Mr. Franklin was the co-founder and COO of Connance, a healthcare revenue cycle and predictive analytics company that was acquired by Waystar, according to an Oct. 25 Atlas Health news release. He held senior vice president roles at Waystar before becoming COO of Finvi, formerly known as Ontario Systems, according to his LinkedIn page.
2022 CFO Survey: Most hospital finance teams still waiting for access to real-time data
Ottawa, Ontario – October 26, 2022 – In August 2022, more than 100 healthcare financial professionals throughout the United States participated in a survey conducted by Becker’s Healthcare and sponsored by Multiview Financial. The survey explored the role of data analysis in hospitals and health systems. One...
7 chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 24:. Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare named Bryan Williams, MSN, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022. Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights,Texas, named Bodie Correll, MD, chief medical officer, effective...
Female CEOs communicate more positively in crisis: study
Female CEOs employ a more positive communication style than their male counterparts, and they are on the rise in the healthcare sector, according to an Oct. 24 S&P Global report. To produce its "Women CEOs: Leadership for a Diverse Future" report, S&P Global completed a language analysis of 6,831 corporate...
Providence, Children's Health, and 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Baptist Health South Florida, based in Coral Gables,
5 hospitals, health systems raising nurses' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising nurses' pay in October:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., and the Health Professionals and Allied Employees Union reached a contract that includes higher pay. The contract could increase some nurses' pay between 8 percent and 11 percent, the Asbury Park Press reported Oct. 24.
Workforce Management in Healthcare: Today and What's Next
In the wake of the pandemic, the work environment at hospitals and health systems has shifted. Top priorities for healthcare leaders include workforce management, as well as staff recruiting, retention and engagement. At the Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting, Ward Svarvari,...
HCA hospitals make 10 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 10 executive moves at HCA hospitals since Sept. 28:. 1. John Callow, MSN, was named vice president of quality and patient safety at HCA Florida JFK...
MaineHealth, Taro Health finalize partnership
Portland-based MaineHealth's specialists, facilities, and hospitals will be in-network with New York-based Taro Health's insurance plans beginning on Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's. Taro Health enrollees will have access to a broader range of direct primary care doctors, specialists, facilities, and hospitals through...
Corewell Health taps new hospital president
Corewell Health, which has dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich., has named Timothy Lyons, MD, president of its Beaumont Grosse Pointe (Mich.) Hospital. Dr. Lyons most recently served as chief medical officer of Adventist Health St. Helena (Calif.), according to an Oct. 25 news release shared with Becker's.
The healthcare labor shortage is affecting patient care…but not in the ways you think
As the world emerges from the worst of the pandemic, patients are returning to the clinical setting. The challenges we experienced in 2020 were very different than they are today. Healthcare executives and providers are dealing with new obstacles that are forcing them to rethink almost everything. The headlines around...
Bozeman Health CEO out, interim named
Bozeman (Mont.) Health President and CEO John Hill is leaving his position at the end of October, according to an Oct. 26 news release. The Bozeman Health board of directors has selected Kathryn Mertany, MD, to serve as interim president and CEO starting on Nov. 1. Mr. Hill joined the...
