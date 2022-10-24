Read full article on original website
Related
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Child found locked in dog kennel said he’d ‘lived outside’ since April, warrants show
A North Carolina child found in a padlocked dog kennel told deputies he had been living there since April, and that he didn't have a room in the house where his father and stepmother were living.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Tragic details emerge after six-month-old baby dies following father’s chilling call
A BABY has been found dead in a car at a gas station after the child's father allegedly threatened to hurt his infant daughter. Colie Dawkins has been arrested and charged with unlawful conduct to a child and violating the habitual offender act over the death of the six-month-old. Dawkins...
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail
The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Comments / 0