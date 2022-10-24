Read full article on original website
OMB GIO
3d ago
I don't see how they can use that footage to arrest anyone. there aren't enough details that stand out enough to be used against the potential criminal
Reply
2
Related
Wetumpka Herald
Millbrook police seeking theft suspect
The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a third-degree theft of property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown female wanted for fraudulently withdrawing $600 from the victim’s bank account. The offense occurred, Wednesday, Aug. 3 in Millbrook. Investigators say the female made the withdrawal from a drive-thru at a local financial institution and left in an unknown direction of travel. There is no other information available currently.
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Selma
A death investigation is underway in Selma after a body was found Thursday morning in an alley. Police say the body of a 64-year-old Montgomery man was found on Van Hook Alley near the Food Outlet store. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes told Alabama News Network the man was walking back to work from the store when he suddenly collapsed.
WSFA
Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man dies in state prison over the weekend
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed the death of an incarcerated individual at Staton Correctional Facility over the weekend. Daeshun Mincey, a 21-year-old incarcerated man at the Elmore County facility, was found unresponsive at the...
tallasseetribune.com
Four arrested in connection to catalytic convertor thefts
The Tallassee Police Department Narcotics Unit has arrested four individuals for breaking and entering a motor vehicle. Brandon Childers, Brandon Thomas, Mary Alison Ward and Alexandra Harris were arrested on John Street Monday. Sign up for Tribune Newsletters. “They were witnessed attempting to cut a catalytic converter off of a...
35-year-old ID’d as woman killed in Montgomery shooting
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a Montgomery shooting. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Erica Wagner. She was 35. Montgomery police and fire medics responded at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 2100 block of E Fourth Street on a call of a person shot, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
WSFA
Victims of Crime and Leniency celebrates 40th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 1982, Alabama had no laws in the books to support crime victims in the state. That changed because of one woman, Miriam Shehane. She founded the Montgomery organization, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “I can’t believe it’s been...
alabamanews.net
DEA Conducts Fentanyl Training in Selma-Dallas Co.
Law enforcement officers in the Selma and Dallas County area — undergo Fentanyl training at Wallace Community College Selma. The class is designed to teach officers how to recognize — and handle the deadly synthetic opioid. As well as how to treat a person who may have been...
WTVM
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison. The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault. According to Lee County officials, the Opelika...
WSFA
Arrest made after Monday shooting turns deadly in Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting Monday in Selma, according to the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. According to DA Michael Jackson, Selma police arrested Javoris Tyrese Ladson, 23, Tuesday, the day after a shooting in the...
WSFA
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
alabamanews.net
A Selma Man Shot, Another Charged with Murder
A Selma man is dead — and another is behind bars — following a shooting in Selma yesterday evening. Lt. Ray Blanks says 23 year old Javoris Ladson is charged with murder — in the death of 23 year Qwadevine Walker. He says Walker was shot multiple...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia
U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Vehicle Involved in Crash
A Montgomery Fire/Rescue vehicle was involved in a wreck late Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Troy Highway and involved another vehicle. Police say there were no injuries. Investigators have released no other information.
WTVM
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
WSFA
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person has died and another was seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Montgomery. According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. At the scene, police located a single vehicle with two people suffering from life-threatening injuries.
