FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Promoting child literacy through annual first steps day celebration in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The annual First Steps Day is a day dedicated to promoting early child literacy and making learning fun. It's a national movement that brought together about 100 children in Orangeburg County. “When they have a love of reading early on then reading is not a chore,...
Lexington One students host candidate forum for those running for school board
LEXINGTON, S.C. — As we get closer to election day candidates are doing everything they can to win your vote. Thursday night at River Bluff High School, candidates for the school board in Lexington District One held a discussion that was open to the public but with a bit of a twist. At this candidate event, the students were the ones asking all the questions.
Sumter Career and Technology Center hosts Cupcake War competition for culinary arts students
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s a battle of the best pastry at Sumter Career and Technology Center. Culinary arts students are showing off their knowledge of baking and decorating with today’s Cupcake Wars. "Kinda stressed, kinda overwhelmed, but I'm actually having a lot of fun," senior Madison Osborne...
Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
News19 Teacher of the Week: Nicole Bishop
IRMO, S.C. — The moment you walk into Nicole Bishop's second grade classroom at Irmo Elementary School you feel the energy and excitement of her students. They're eager to learn, because in Mrs. Bishop's words, "learning doesn't happen in one area or in one way." She's preparing her students...
abccolumbia.com
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
Columbia Star
Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?
That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Columbia holds update on Rapid Shelter, project to launch in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is holding an update about the Rapid Shelter construction project. The update comes after the city announced the hiring of a Director of Homeless Services and a Homeless Services Project Manager. The project is aimed at creating small single unit dwellings to...
Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff
CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
Sumter Master Gardeners prep Chocolate Garden for winter
SUMTER, S.C. — At Swan Lake Iris Gardens, the Sumter County Master Gardeners brought their shovels and they’re digging in to get the Chocolate Garden ready for winter. Sheryn Lavanish became a master gardener in 2008. "I love flowers! I love the color, I love the scent, I...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
Paying homage to the Battle of Eutaw Springs through battlefield revitalization
EUTAW SPRINGS, S.C. — The Eutaw Springs Battleground Association is working to keep the history of the Battle of Eutaw Springs alive through the restoration of a vacant building located along the former battlefield. “The Battle of Eutaw Springs was the last major battle in South Carolina and the...
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Rhythm on the River hosting final fall event of the year on Friday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rhythm on the River, a longstanding 18-year tradition in West Columbia will have its last hurrah of the fall season Friday night. It's just as it sounds, a free community event with tunes by the water, all organized by the Cayce West Columbia Chamber and completely funded by hospitality tax dollars.
Columbia Metropolitan Airport launches hidden disabilities program
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport has enacted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program for travelers who may be dealing with unseen issues such as anxiety, chronic pain, and sensory loss. By wearing the designated pin, lanyard or bracelet with the sunflower motif, it signals to airport employees assistance may...
WIS-TV
$500K for Fairfield County downtown revitalization
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
coladaily.com
Looking for a job? Cora Care is hiring
Midlands area residents who want a job where they can truly make a difference in someone’s life every day might find what they’re looking for at Cora Care. “Cora Care provides nonmedical in-home care for seniors or anyone who needs just a little extra help at home,” says owner Melissa Sprouse Browne. “We provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and grooming, transferring — say someone has trouble getting in and out of a chair or in and out of bed, we can help with that.”
Elloree Museum celebrates 20 years with classic recipe book honoring past generations of Elloree women
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is celebrating 20 years. “It just truly is a celebration of a dream that had came true," said volunteer Pat McLaurin. The museum itself has come a long way. Before it was built, Hurricane Hugo had torn off the...
