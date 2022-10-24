ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia College president to leave at end of academic year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the position, Columbia College President Dr. William T. (Tom) Bogart has announced he will be leaving the school at the end of the current academic year. Bogart informed the Columbia College Board of Trustees he will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, in the summer to be closer to his family and rejoin the faculty of the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 Teacher of the Week: Nicole Bishop

IRMO, S.C. — The moment you walk into Nicole Bishop's second grade classroom at Irmo Elementary School you feel the energy and excitement of her students. They're eager to learn, because in Mrs. Bishop's words, "learning doesn't happen in one area or in one way." She's preparing her students...
IRMO, SC
abccolumbia.com

Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Are Airbnb and other short term rentals ruining Columbia’s neighborhoods?

That is the implied message of a headline article in The State newspaper October 5, 2022, “Columbia drafts policy to cap Airbnbs, short term rentals.” To be honest, such backward thinking by so called “Columbia Leaders” shouldn’t be surprising to anybody at this point. Columbia has been in a relative economic coma for the last 20 years or so, and to see “leadership” fight every advance in the free world, while disappointing, is certainly no longer surprising. The interesting point is that there really isn’t a sound argument detailing why the city needs to regulate, cap, or even monitor short term rentals any more than they do long term rentals. But, let’s examine the situation from an independent viewpoint.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff

CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
LEXINGTON, SC
Columbia Star

Happy 21st Birthday

Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Metropolitan Airport launches hidden disabilities program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport has enacted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program for travelers who may be dealing with unseen issues such as anxiety, chronic pain, and sensory loss. By wearing the designated pin, lanyard or bracelet with the sunflower motif, it signals to airport employees assistance may...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Looking for a job? Cora Care is hiring

Midlands area residents who want a job where they can truly make a difference in someone’s life every day might find what they’re looking for at Cora Care. “Cora Care provides nonmedical in-home care for seniors or anyone who needs just a little extra help at home,” says owner Melissa Sprouse Browne. “We provide assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, and grooming, transferring — say someone has trouble getting in and out of a chair or in and out of bed, we can help with that.”
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy