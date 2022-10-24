Read full article on original website
Related
5 hospitals, health systems raising nurses' pay
The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising nurses' pay in October:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. 1. Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, N.J., and the Health Professionals and Allied Employees Union reached a contract that includes higher pay. The contract could increase some nurses' pay between 8 percent and 11 percent, the Asbury Park Press reported Oct. 24.
Telehealth in high demand in certain states for patients with disabilities
Patients with disabilities in California, New York and Massachusetts use telehealth more often than those in the South, Politico reported Oct. 25. Pandemic waivers from HHS allowed people with disabilities on Medicare to benefit from virtual care flexibilities, according to federal data. People on Medicare with disabilities are twice as...
Joint Commission creates Health Care Equity Resource Center
The Joint Commission has created a Health Care Equity Resource Center to help hospitals achieve safer, more equitable care, the organization said Oct. 26. The resource center — which offers toolkits, hospital case studies and evidence-based interventions — aims to help hospitals standardize processes to identify and address healthcare disparities.
CMS updates nursing home staff vaccination requirements
CMS has updated its nursing home staff vaccination requirements to 100 percent in order to be compliant. According to an agency memo released Oct. 26, all staff of Medicare- and Medicaid-certified providers and suppliers must receive the appropriate number of doses of a COVID vaccine unless exempt as required by law or delayed as recommended by the CDC.
Hospitals on track for worst financial year in decades
Healthcare systems in the U.S. have had a challenging year, and they are on track for their worst financial year in decades, according to an Oct. 25 report from Health Affairs. Dramatic margin fluctuations have characterized 2022, and U.S. hospitals are still operating substantially below pre-pandemic levels. Most metrics improved...
MaineHealth, Taro Health finalize partnership
Portland-based MaineHealth's specialists, facilities, and hospitals will be in-network with New York-based Taro Health's insurance plans beginning on Nov. 1, according to an Oct. 26 news release shared with Becker's. Taro Health enrollees will have access to a broader range of direct primary care doctors, specialists, facilities, and hospitals through...
Price uncertainty deters 35% of Americans from seeking care, study finds
Thirty-five percent of Americans surveyed said they would be deterred from seeking care for themselves if they were unaware of pricing for necessary care or services, according to an Oct. 27 survey from Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence. The survey, commissioned by Akasa and conducted by...
HCA hospitals make 10 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are 10 executive moves at HCA hospitals since Sept. 28:. 1. John Callow, MSN, was named vice president of quality and patient safety at HCA Florida JFK...
Pharmacy's most pressing issue: a technician shortage
At a recent event for community and locally owned pharmacies, William Schimmel, executive director and CEO of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board, said people were approaching him and asking for "magic" while seeking more technicians. There isn't national data tracking the shortage of pharmacy technicians, but "I don't go anywhere...
The healthcare labor shortage is affecting patient care…but not in the ways you think
As the world emerges from the worst of the pandemic, patients are returning to the clinical setting. The challenges we experienced in 2020 were very different than they are today. Healthcare executives and providers are dealing with new obstacles that are forcing them to rethink almost everything. The headlines around...
10 practices to address diagnostic errors: Joint Commission
Researchers have developed a list of 10 high-priority safety practices to help healthcare organizations address diagnostic errors, based on a comprehensive literature review and input from additional experts. The list of practices was published in the November issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. To start,...
Telesitting, remote maternity care: Where telehealth is going next at Kaiser Permanente
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is creating a "hybrid" or "fluid" model of healthcare, mixing video visits, remote monitoring and "telesitting" — along with in-person treatment — to give patients care where and how they need it, said Edward Lee, MD, executive vice president of IT and CIO of the Permanente Federation.
UI Healthcare developing AI device to perform procedures on its own
Researchers at Iowa City-based University of Iowa Healthcare are developing an artificial intelligence-based tool to treat interventional radiology patients — with or without a physician operating it. Led by interventional radiologist Sandeep Laroia, MD, the team is creating an algorithmic-based device that would determine the course of treatment for...
Nursing groups update guidance on mitigating workplace violence
The American Organization for Nursing Leadership and the Emergency Nurses Association on Oct. 25 updated their guidelines to mitigate workplace violence based on the latest research. The organizations developed the Guiding Principles on Mitigating Workplace Violence for hospitals and health systems in 2015. The update includes a toolkit to support...
Hazel Health raises $51.5M, expands telehealth service to 14 states
School-based telehealth company Hazel Health has expanded to 14 states and is now serving more than 2.5 million students. The news comes after Hazel Health partnered with Children's Memorial Hermann, Memorial Hermann Health System's pediatric network across the Greater Houston area. Additionally, the company closed on a $51.5 million series C1 funding round, according to an Oct. 27 Hazel Health news release.
Cleveland Clinic launches global quality improvement program
Cleveland Clinic is aiming to improve the quality of care delivered globally through a new program, the health system said Oct. 26. Through the Cleveland Clinic Connected program, clinical and operational experts from the health system will share best practices in quality, safety and patient experience with healthcare organizations across the globe.
2022 CFO Survey: Most hospital finance teams still waiting for access to real-time data
Ottawa, Ontario – October 26, 2022 – In August 2022, more than 100 healthcare financial professionals throughout the United States participated in a survey conducted by Becker’s Healthcare and sponsored by Multiview Financial. The survey explored the role of data analysis in hospitals and health systems. One...
Why offering a patient-centric RCM experience is so important and what leading health systems are doing to achieve it
Traditional business goals like increasing revenue and ensuring compliance are long-standing, important objectives for hospitals. But today, healthcare providers are increasingly viewing patient-centric goals as paramount to driving business outcomes — and to improving revenue cycle management. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health +...
What a Texas hospital CEO did to 'immediately and significantly' improve financial performance
Tom Siemers, CEO of Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, Texas, started an orthopedic surgery program over the last year, and the new service quickly improved the hospital's bottom line. "We were fortunate to find an orthopedic surgeon from the Dallas area that was willing to work one day per week...
6 negative effects of leaving physicians out of the supply chain
From fall 2020 to the present, the costs for some of the most critical elements (e.g., resins, cotton and metals) in the medical supplies and devices that hospitals and health systems use daily all soared in excess of 30 percent, in parallel with rising foundational costs like shipping freight and energy. Healthcare organizations’ drug expenses spiked, too, until by the end of last year they were 28 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.
