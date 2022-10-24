ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Comments / 21

Brandy Goyer
3d ago

hold on y'all.. so a CHILD/CHILDREN ALL under 15yr old can operate a horse and buggy AT NIGHT or anytime period on a PUBLIC roadway??? I mean 15?? just bcuz they're Amish don't give them a right to operate a horse or ANYTHING on a public road in the nighttime?!!!!!!! I get the illegal driving while I'm drugs but it coulda been anyone else running into them. I mean they won't let us ride on a public roadway on/in ANYTHING under 15!!??! this is crazy.

Reply(1)
9
Spartan79
3d ago

honestly it seems just as bad that children are allowed to operate on the open road without adult supervision. I've seen literal babies operating a quarter horse and cart down busy state roads with semis just whizzing past. the Amish travel culture is an extreme hazard to motorists in general.

Reply
4
dirt rider
3d ago

and these jokers want marijuana, and other drugs legalized, it seems about every day this type of criminal action happens with marijuana users and someone gets hurt or killed ,

Reply(11)
3
Related
WANE-TV

Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Man accused of stabbing 2 New Haven officers pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of stabbing two New Haven Police officers as they worked to apprehend him after he reportedly made suicidal threats has pleaded guilty. Brandon M. Gardner of New Haven pleaded guilty to charges of Level 3 felony Aggravated Battery, Level 5 felony...
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial

WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Woman Killed In Ind. 13 Crash

CLAYPOOL - A 79-year-old woman from Syracuse was killed Thursday in a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of Ind. 13 and Ind. 14. Her name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of next of kin, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately...
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

Syracuse woman dead after single-car crash in Kosciusko County

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - A Syracuse woman is dead after a single-car crash in Kosciusko County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, the 79-year-old woman was driving a Cadillac south on State Road 13, near SR 14, when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. First responders rendered first aid but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. An Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson, the South Bend Tribune reported.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Car flips in crash at rural Indiana intersection; 2 kids flown to hospital

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two children were flown to the hospital after their car flipped in a crash Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said in a release. State and local police responded around 7:50 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 S and 300 E. The initial investigation by ISP determined a 2004 Cadillac SRX stopped at a stop sign on CR 850 S. Police said a 2007 Saturn Ion on CR 300 E headed toward the intersection had the right-of-way and was not required to stop.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Sheriff candidates debate jail, mental health, crime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff debated the issues ahead of the November election Thursday night. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter debated live on wane.com. The two discussed issues including the jail, the fight against drugs, mental health services, and more.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

Howard changes plea to guilty for murder charge

LIMA — A Lima man currently serving an unrelated prison sentence for robbery changed his plea to guilty for one murder charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Na’zier Howard was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having...
LIMA, OH
wfft.com

Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy