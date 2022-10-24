hold on y'all.. so a CHILD/CHILDREN ALL under 15yr old can operate a horse and buggy AT NIGHT or anytime period on a PUBLIC roadway??? I mean 15?? just bcuz they're Amish don't give them a right to operate a horse or ANYTHING on a public road in the nighttime?!!!!!!! I get the illegal driving while I'm drugs but it coulda been anyone else running into them. I mean they won't let us ride on a public roadway on/in ANYTHING under 15!!??! this is crazy.
honestly it seems just as bad that children are allowed to operate on the open road without adult supervision. I've seen literal babies operating a quarter horse and cart down busy state roads with semis just whizzing past. the Amish travel culture is an extreme hazard to motorists in general.
and these jokers want marijuana, and other drugs legalized, it seems about every day this type of criminal action happens with marijuana users and someone gets hurt or killed ,
Comments / 21