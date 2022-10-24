Read full article on original website
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience
The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
Yankees: One Brian Cashman trade that will ‘haunt’ the team for years to come
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman took a big gamble trading with the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season began. Walking the wire with a $50 million Josh Donaldson over two years was always a tremendous risk and one that looks like a huge stain on the season and in the future.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season
The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Joe Torre react to Aaron Boone’s job security
NEW YORK — Several Yankees luminaries welcomed the news that manager Aaron Boone wouldn’t be getting the boot. Hall-of-Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, all-time great manager Joe Torre and retired ace CC Sabathia were both glad to hear owner Hal Steinbrenner’s comments while at the Turn 2 Foundation gala Wednesday.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Yankees could steal key free agent away from Mets?
Though not quite on par with firing a shard of broken lumber at Mike Piazza or hitting a pop-up to Luis Castillo, the New York Yankees could be punking their crosstown rivals once again this offseason. New York Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Tuesday that, though the Mets feel...
Yankees clearing $42 million with 3 players’ contracts expiring
The New York Yankees will need every cent they can get if their No. 1 goal is to retain Aaron Judge on a contract extension. This season, the Yankees had $249 million in estimated final payroll with $188 million for the 2023 season before arbitration. Their main contracts come from...
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Shohei Ohtani?
The time-honored tradition of coming up with trade proposals in the MLB offseason will be even spicier than normal thanks to the presence of Shohei Ohtani. So how can the Red Sox get in the mix? We take a look.
Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor
It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Ex-Phillies, Mets pitcher steps down as Cardinals coach
The St. Louis Cardinals are changing things up. A slew of changes to the coaching staff were announced on Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Katie Woo tweeted: NEWS: Jeff Albert has elected to not return as the Cardinals hitting coach in 2023. Pitching coach...
NBC Sports
Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'
The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
NBC Sports
Brock Holt announces retirement after 10 MLB seasons
Brock Holt, a longtime fan favorite in Boston, is hanging 'em up. The former Red Sox utility man announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday after 10 MLB seasons. He took to Instagram with a statement paired with a video of highlights from his career. "Damn it that was fun....
NBC Sports
In calling out teammates, Aaron Rodgers necessarily calls out his coach
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.”. (I should have sent Aaron a free...
