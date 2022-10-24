ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Hilton principal Kirk Ashton found guilty in sexual abuse trial

By George Gandy, Hailie Higgins, James Battaglia
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UTqq_0ikzfsg300

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Northwood Elementary Principal Kirk Ashton was found guilty Monday on a majority of charges after allegations of him sexually abusing students.

Ashton was arrested in 2021 and accused of sexually abusing more than 20 male students during his 17-year tenure. He faces 50 criminal counts total, including endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree sexual conduct against a child.

Opening statements began on October 4. The oldest victim who testified is currently 21. Ashton was charged with sexual abuse for incidents that happened as recently as Spring 2021.

In court this week, Ashton’s defense claimed the students who testified over the nearly three-week trial were given “scripted testimonies” after spending time with the prosecution.

One minor who testified said Ashton would often compliment how he was doing in class, and occasionally invite him to join the “lunch bunch” club in his office. The child said girls were never at the lunch meetings.

Then, the child testified to being touched inappropriately and said Ashton asked him to sit on his lap, multiple times.

A parent testified as well, saying her child became agitated while discussing a potential appointment with Ashton. She said her son “didn’t want to go to his office” to discuss school, because he’d “have to sit on his lap.” The parent said she contacted child protective services.

The defense asked the jury to consider “sensationalism” — saying Ashton had no end goal of sexual gratification, and did not knowingly perform the alleged acts.

The prosecution argued the victims were only boys, and always boys. In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Sara Van Strydonck reviewed several children’s testimonies and described in detail the instances where Ashton allegedly “groomed” them.

In court Friday, jurors received a “read back” of collected testimonies from the students and teachers. Some accused Ashton of putting kids on his lap in his office, and touching their private areas, leaving them shaken and traumatized.

The defense argued some jurors were falling asleep during those “read backs.” The judge dismissed that.

Per the New York State Department of Corrections, Ashton’s 50 counts — which include endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree sexual abuse, and second-degree sexual conduct against a child — carry a maximum penalty of 20 years behind bars.

