Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point – Wayne Ralph Walljasper, 65, St. Paul
Wayne Ralph Walljasper, 65, of St. Paul, Iowa, passed away at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. He was born in November 22, 1956, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Ralph and Mildred (Fritzjunker) Walljasper. On April 28, 1984, he married Kathy Walljasper at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, Iowa. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2021.
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, Wever
James “Jim” Randall Judy, 72, of Wever, IA passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:22 PM at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Roy E. and Iris “Cokie” Whitehill Judy. On April 17, 1982 he married Mary Jo Mertens in DeKalb, IL. James was a Union brick layer and fell on the job in the late 1970’s and broke his back. Due to his injury, he became involved in planning and management for different universities including Iowa State University for eighteen years as the Assistant Director of facilities, planning and management of residence halls. James was a member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved to travel with Mary Jo. Jim and Mary Jo had a home in South Padre Island where he could fish which was one of his greatest passions. They loved being at their home in rural Wever where they would sit and look over the Green Bay Bottoms and the Mississippi River.
For the Record – Thursday, October 27, 2022
10/26/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Samanatha Joe Morris, 36, of Donnellson, from another agency, on a charge of forgery - aggravated misdemeanor. She was taken to Lee County Jail. 10/26/22 – 1:45 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Brandon Allan Haynes, 31, of Burlington,...
October FMAAA exhibit winding down
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Area Arts Association is in the final days of the exhibition of Oil and Water, work by Carol Janosik and Chris Swetye. Stop in to see this excellent body of work in the Main Gallery of the Art Center located at 825 Ave G in Fort Madison.
Hounds learning from the past
FORT MADISON - The Fort Madison Bloodhounds keep learning from the past. A win in the final 30 seconds Friday night over Burlington that assured the Bloodhounds a playoff spot this week, was a lesson learned from 365 days ago when the Grayhounds knocked Fort Madison from the playoffs in 2021.
Supervisors move Dinwiddie to front of ambulance service
LEE COUNTY - Current Lee County Ambulance Director of Operations, and current Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie was installed as the new Director of the ambulance service by Lee County Supervisors today in a special meeting. Dinwiddie will take over the position on a temporary basis until a...
Task force arrests habitual offender in Keokuk
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. On 10/25/2022, Zachary Bennett, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennett was taken into custody on numerous felony warrants, including: Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams Methamphetamine – Class B Felony; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon – Class D Felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana – Class D Felony; Drug Tax Stamp Violation – Class D Felony.
Friends of Library Book Sale next month
Some of my fondest memories are of reading with others. I remember as a child my mom reading books to me, and not just at bedtime. My dad and I have read books at the same time and discussed them as he has introduced me to some of his favorites. As an aunt, I loved reading to my niece and nephews as well as listening to my brother read to his children. During the early days of Covid, I read “The Secret Garden” and “Moby Dick” with my parents to help maintain connections with other people. I enjoy reading the books for the library’s monthly book discussion and then discussing them with the other attendees.
WIU rebuild a tough rock to crack
MACOMB, Ill. — Some of Western Illinois’ football players huddled near the yellow penalty flag on the field at the 10-yard line, hoping that it was a signal of a defeat denied, or a sign that there would be another chance to avoid their seventh crushing loss of the season.
