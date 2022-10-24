ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 1

Related
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants expected to receive calls on one speedy wide receiver at trade deadline

The New York Giants may sit 6–1 on the season, but it is yet to be determined if they will be sellers or buyers at the 2022 trade deadline. The expectation was that they will be sellers, looking to recoup draft capital from some of their more talented players. However, the team has exceeded all expectations under the leadership of Brian Daboll, which has changed the narrative on their playoff hopes and whether they should begin bolstering the roster currently or wait until next off-season.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Blue View

NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors

Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Derek Jeter gets honest about Aaron Judge’s Yankees future

After a record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, star slugger Aaron Judge is set to hit the free agency market this offseason. Given that Judge has spent his entire Major League Baseball career with the Yankees up to this point, it’s tough for fans to even imagine him wearing another uniform – much like Yankees legend Derek Jeter.
NEW YORK STATE
Empire Sports Media

How Giants’ rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is making a huge impact

The New York Giants are getting off to a hot start this year, starting the season with a 6-1 record. Big Blue has shocked the NFL world as they have mounted numerous comeback victories to propel themselves toward the top of the league’s standings. A catalyst to the Giants’ success has been rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The New York Giants’ 2022 fifth overall draft pick has stepped in and made a huge impact during his rookie season.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency

Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
NJ.com

Giants’ injury report: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney practice updates

The Giants knew before they started the practice week that they’d be shorthanded for their Week 8 game against the Seahawks in Seattle. On Wednesday, coach Brian Daboll made it clear that reinforcements, for the most part, were not on the way. They do have the feel-good story about...
Empire Sports Media

Taking a look at the New York Giants 2023 Draft capital after trading Kadarius Toney

The New York Giants made a shocking trade today, shipping away 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney. New York parted ways with the shifty wide receiver after just one and a half seasons with the team. The Giants were not getting much out of Toney as he appeared in only two games this year, totaling 0 receiving yards on two receptions. This move frees up $1.2 million in cap space for the Giants as they add to their total 2023 draft capital.
KANSAS STATE
ESPN

The New York Giants are raising their own expectations after 6-1 start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Listening to the New York Giants talk after Sunday's 23-17 victory in Jacksonville sounded somewhat unrecognizable. They weren't simply content with a win. Coach Brian Daboll almost immediately noted they had "made it tougher than we needed to." Not long after, running back Saquon Barkley spoke...
NEW YORK STATE
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy