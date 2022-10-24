Read full article on original website
Windfall tax must change in face of ‘excessive’ oil profits, Alok Sharma says
The UK’s windfall tax on oil and gas profits must be changed to raise billions more and to stop companies using loopholes to invest in further fossil fuel extraction, the outgoing president of global climate talks has said. “These are excessive profits, and they have to be treated in...
Garry Kasparov Says Rishi Sunak's First Phone Call As UK PM Was To 'The Leader Of The Free World' — It Wasn't Joe Biden
Russian Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, who holds a pro-Ukraine stance, said the new U.K. Prime Minister made his first call "to the leader of the free world" after Rishi Sunak and the Ukrainian president discussed the war on Tuesday. What Happened: Kasparov, in a tweet on Thursday, said that according...
Putin Rules Out Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine — Says Previous Warning Was Merely A Response To Western Threats
President Vladimir Putin, who earlier threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, on Thursday reportedly denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Putin, speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, said it’s pointless for Moscow to strike Kyiv...
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, India Expects Tesla CEO To Comply With Local Laws
India expects Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to comply with the country's rules as he takes over Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology in the Narendra Modi-led government, told Reuters on Friday that India's new IT rules would be out in days and "our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms."
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan
China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
Mark Mobius Says China May Ease COVID-Zero Policy By Year-End — But Has This Worry For Private Sector
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has said that China is likely to ease its Covid Zero policy by the end of 2022 as its economy is struggling and the government needs money “badly,” reported Bloomberg. “I don’t think Covid is an issue...
Putin Bats For Quicker Weapons Production As Ukraine War Rages: 'Need To Gain Higher Tempo In All Areas'
Vladimir Putin reportedly chaired a new committee on Tuesday, pushing for the quick production of weapons and supplies to Russia’s troops fighting in Ukraine. What Happened: Putin stressed the need to “gain higher tempo in all areas” when it came to the production of armaments and supplies, reported Al Jazeera.
Elon Musk, Garry Kasparov Spar Over Putin's Ukraine War: Chess Grandmaster Asks If There Will Be Russian Money In Twitter Deal
Elon Musk’s peace plan for ending the Russia-Ukraine war received a lot of flak from different quarters. On Monday, former chess champion Garry Kasparov, who holds a pro-Ukraine stance, came down hard on the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO. What Happened: Kasparov and Musk exchanged words on Twitter after the...
What Comes Next In China--Why One Analyst Says China May Try To Take Taiwan As Soon As This Winter
Over the weekend, Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella offered an interesting argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. I’ve posted it in full below. Before that, a quick follow up on a bearish Chinese ETF included in a portfolio I presented here last week.
Benzinga
Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2: Blockchain Adoption Can Increase Nigeria's GNP, If...
"Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, can increase GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion" - Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2. ABUJA, NG, Oct 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Developing nations like Nigeria stand a chance to benefit from...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia has fired 4,500 missiles on Ukraine since invasion, says Zelenskiy; more than 300 drones ‘shot down’
Ukraine president says there were 8,000 air strikes; air force spokesman says Ukraine has shot down hundreds of Iranian-made drones
Kim Jong Un Builds Ice Cream Factory For 'Welfare' Of North Korean People Amid Food Shortage, Global Sanctions
North Korea built an ice cream factory in Pyongyang as instructed by its leader Kim Jong Un to tackle the country's faltering economy under global sanctions. What Happened: The state media on Thursday reported that North Korea held a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a "modern" ice cream production base in the center of Taesongsan, reported Yonhap News Agency.
