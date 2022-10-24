ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services

Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, India Expects Tesla CEO To Comply With Local Laws

India expects Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to comply with the country's rules as he takes over Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology in the Narendra Modi-led government, told Reuters on Friday that India's new IT rules would be out in days and "our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms."
As Xi Jinping Tightens Grip, China Says 'Closer Than Ever' To Taking Over Taiwan

China says it's closer to achieving “complete reunification” with Taiwan after it handed out another five-year term to President Xi Jinping. What Happened: “We’re closer than ever in history — and we’re more confident and capable than ever — to realizing national rejuvenation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, reported Bloomberg.
Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2: Blockchain Adoption Can Increase Nigeria's GNP, If...

"Developing countries like Nigeria, if we position ourselves, can increase GDP by at least 0.5 percent, which is almost US$ 25 billion" - Blockchain Summit @ Digital Nigeria 2022, Day 2. ABUJA, NG, Oct 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Developing nations like Nigeria stand a chance to benefit from...
Kim Jong Un Builds Ice Cream Factory For 'Welfare' Of North Korean People Amid Food Shortage, Global Sanctions

North Korea built an ice cream factory in Pyongyang as instructed by its leader Kim Jong Un to tackle the country's faltering economy under global sanctions. What Happened: The state media on Thursday reported that North Korea held a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a "modern" ice cream production base in the center of Taesongsan, reported Yonhap News Agency.
