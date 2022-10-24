India expects Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk to comply with the country's rules as he takes over Twitter Inc. TWTR. What Happened: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology in the Narendra Modi-led government, told Reuters on Friday that India's new IT rules would be out in days and "our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms."

