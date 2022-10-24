ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Halloween 2022: 65 ways to celebrate in Alabama

Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That means we have a full weekend (and one extra day!) to strut in costumes, tiptoe through haunted houses, light jack o’lanterns and engage in spooky fun. Here are some creepy-good events planned throughout the state, Oct. 28-31. CLASSIC MONSTER MOVIE. When:...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

The Idle Week: Tide note mid-season adjustments, look ahead to Death Valley

Alabama and LSU get a Saturday off before the anticipated matchup in Death Valley on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. CDT. For now, each program gets to assess injuries and schemes. The Crimson Tide corrected some pressing issues against Mississippi State after losing its first game of the year on Oct. 15. Alabama smashed the Bulldogs, 30-6, with a defense that allowed a touchdown on the last snap and an offense that was effective if somewhat limited.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama

It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
MOBILE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report

An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
CRANE HILL, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found shot on house porch in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North and found the victim unresponsive. The police department is working to find out if...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy