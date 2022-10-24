Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
Related
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
wvtm13.com
Cullman man enters 15th month at UAB Hospital, and he can't leave until he gets a double lung-heart transplant
It’s Groundhog Day for Jason McCollum. Then again, every day is Groundhog Day. Waking up every morning in a UAB Hospital bed. Just like he’s done for over 14 months. Jason McCollum is 49 years old, a loving husband and a father of three. He’s been at UAB...
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
Halloween 2022: 65 ways to celebrate in Alabama
Halloween falls on a Monday this year. That means we have a full weekend (and one extra day!) to strut in costumes, tiptoe through haunted houses, light jack o’lanterns and engage in spooky fun. Here are some creepy-good events planned throughout the state, Oct. 28-31. CLASSIC MONSTER MOVIE. When:...
The Idle Week: Tide note mid-season adjustments, look ahead to Death Valley
Alabama and LSU get a Saturday off before the anticipated matchup in Death Valley on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. CDT. For now, each program gets to assess injuries and schemes. The Crimson Tide corrected some pressing issues against Mississippi State after losing its first game of the year on Oct. 15. Alabama smashed the Bulldogs, 30-6, with a defense that allowed a touchdown on the last snap and an offense that was effective if somewhat limited.
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
Alabama team eliminated from ‘Amazing Race,’ but not for reason you might think
Abby Garrett and Will Freeman hoped to cross the finish line on Season 34 of “The Amazing Race,” but fate had another plan for the couple from Alabama. Garrett and Freeman, high-school sweethearts from Mountain Brook, were eliminated on Wednesday’s episode of the CBS reality series after Freeman tested positive for COVID-19.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Venison taco wins Alabama wild game cook-off: Here’s the recipe
It appears taco dishes filled with savory wild game and fresh fish are hard to beat at the Alabama Wildlife Federation Wild Game Cook-Offs, and the recent Gulf Coast competition in Spanish Fort was no exception. Before an overflow crowd at the Blue Gill Restaurant, the Venison Birria Taco dish...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”
Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer convicted of killing two Alabama women and 7-year-old boy
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer was found guilty this afternoon of seven counts of capital murder in the 2018 deaths of Martha Dell Reliford, 65, Marie Kitchens Martin, 74, and Martin’s great-grandson, Colton Ryan Lee, 7, according to news reports. The jury reportedly deliberated for less than 30 minutes. The...
Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report
An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
Jackson 6-foot-3 senior Naomi Jones commits to Alabama women’s basketball
Jackson High senior Naomi Jones committed to play her college basketball at the University of Alabama on Thursday morning. The multi-time Class 4A first-team All-State selection averaged 15.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the 24-4 Aggies a year ago. She also had 107 blocks. “Naomi is an exceptional...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama man faces charges after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed and dismembered at their home. Thirty-eight-year-old Justin Fields, of Springville, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the Saturday slaying of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey. Al.com reports Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed […]
wvtm13.com
Man found shot on house porch in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police detectives are following leads after a man was found with gunshot wounds on a house porch. The Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North and found the victim unresponsive. The police department is working to find out if...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 5