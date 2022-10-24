Read full article on original website
NDSU Linebacker James Kaczor Gives A Midseason Bison Football Update
Bison linebacker James Kaczor gives an NDSU football update. He discusses how how bye week went and previewed this weekends game against Illinois State.
NDSU Volleyball’s Hinze Has Been Named The TicketSmarter Summit League Offensive Peak Performer of the Week
North Dakota State junior outside hitter Ali Hinze has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week. This is her first time earning the honor this season. Last week she helped lead the Bison (15-7, 8-2 Summit) to a pair of sweeps over Western Illinois...
10-26-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week both coaches discuss managing the craziness of a big game, saving unique plays for the end of the season, and more!
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
Boo! at NDSU returning this week
(Fargo, ND) -- Children from across the F-M Metro are being encouraged to stop by North Dakota State University this week for a special celebration of Halloween fun. Boo! at NDSU is making its return Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The free family-friendly event features a carnival...
NDSU facing serious budget cuts
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University if facing significant budget cuts. University President David Cook sent a campus wide email yesterday saying "incredibly difficult" budget cuts will be necessary because of dropping enrollment numbers. Cook says the university is forecast to have to have a ten-point-five million dollar shortfall...
Minnesota State 4B Candidate John Hest: "Tax relief would be at the top of my ticket"
(St Paul, MN) -- A M State Moorhead academic advisor is throwing his hat into the ring to become a State House Representative in the upcoming November General Election. John Hest is looking to earn your vote to become the District 4B House Representative this November. He is looking to prioritize lowering tax relief to combat inflation, reinvest state dollars into public education, and find ways to give back the $9 billion dollar surplus to the people of Minnesota.
North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
Two arrested for narcotics possession, warrants in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people are in custody after Moorhead Police responded to what is described as a "rolling disturbance" early Friday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio they responded to the area of I-94 and 20th street around 2:30 a.m. after someone called in that a vehicle had possibly been shot at.
10-26-22 The Chris Berg Show
Jodi Plecity (Fargo Citizen) Discusses recent experience while training to be a Cass County election judge 18:40. Dr. Ala Lysyk (Cereset of Fargo) Wellness Wednesday 32:45. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
West Fargo Police Department’s K-9 ToSti passes away unexpectedly, procession set for Friday
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. On Saturday, The Department tells WDAY Radio that K-9 ToSti passed away unexpectedly due to an unforeseen medical emergency while off duty. K-9 ToSti was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd from Holland. He...
Four Fargo Officers involved in deadly Mapleton shooting cleared
(Fargo, ND) -- Four Fargo Police officers are being cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly shooting in Mapleton earlier this year. Chief David Zibolski told the City of Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board Tuesday that after conducting an internal investigation, the officers weren't found to be in violation of FPD policies.
Police arrest 4 suspects and recover drugs and weapons in Fargo Moorhead area drug busts
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo and Moorhead Police Departments have announced the arrests of 4 people in connection with an alleged narcotics distribution ring operating in the FM metro. The arrests and recovery of drugs and weapons happened in busts in Fargo and Moorhead on Tuesday October 25th. One SWAT...
Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Domestic Violence is up in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- A trend that has continued to worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic is only taking more turns for concern here in the FM Metro. Domestic Violence incidents have risen sharply in the past year, according to members of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead. "During the...
Cass County District Judicial Candidate David Chapman: "I'm not one who wants to make it up as I go along... I [will] enforce the law as it's written"
(Cass County, ND) -- An area attorney is sharing why he is looking to become a Cass County Judge in the upcoming November General Election. David Chapman spoke with WDAY Radio about his candidacy to become a Judge in the East Central District Court #4. Chapman spoke about his prior experience as an attorney, why he is running again, and what would be his judicial philosophy if elected to the position.
Fargo Police Lieutenant responds to citizen safety concerns using designated rideshare pickup locations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is responding to complaints from a citizen who says she had a bad experience with the new designated rideshare pickup locations now being used downtown during late night hours. "Well the feedback that we've gotten from some is that they like it, that...
Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
