ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorhead, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

10-26-22 Coaches Corner Podcast

Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan and Moorhead Spuds Football head coach Kevin Feeney join Greg Burd for the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast! This week both coaches discuss managing the craziness of a big game, saving unique plays for the end of the season, and more!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Boo! at NDSU returning this week

(Fargo, ND) -- Children from across the F-M Metro are being encouraged to stop by North Dakota State University this week for a special celebration of Halloween fun. Boo! at NDSU is making its return Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The free family-friendly event features a carnival...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

NDSU facing serious budget cuts

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota State University if facing significant budget cuts. University President David Cook sent a campus wide email yesterday saying "incredibly difficult" budget cuts will be necessary because of dropping enrollment numbers. Cook says the university is forecast to have to have a ten-point-five million dollar shortfall...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota State 4B Candidate John Hest: "Tax relief would be at the top of my ticket"

(St Paul, MN) -- A M State Moorhead academic advisor is throwing his hat into the ring to become a State House Representative in the upcoming November General Election. John Hest is looking to earn your vote to become the District 4B House Representative this November. He is looking to prioritize lowering tax relief to combat inflation, reinvest state dollars into public education, and find ways to give back the $9 billion dollar surplus to the people of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota District 21 Senate Candidate William Kloubec: "I can bring experience, rationale, and... congeniality to the process"

(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is stepping forward and is looking to represent District 21 in North Dakota's Senate in the upcoming November General Election. William "Bill" Kloubec is a self employed Architectural Photographer who is seeking to bring a GOP perspective to District 21. Kloubec says he is looking to prioritize the economy, fentanyl, and crime if elected to Bismarck this November.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two arrested for narcotics possession, warrants in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Two people are in custody after Moorhead Police responded to what is described as a "rolling disturbance" early Friday morning. The Department tells WDAY Radio they responded to the area of I-94 and 20th street around 2:30 a.m. after someone called in that a vehicle had possibly been shot at.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

10-26-22 The Chris Berg Show

Jodi Plecity (Fargo Citizen) Discusses recent experience while training to be a Cass County election judge 18:40. Dr. Ala Lysyk (Cereset of Fargo) Wellness Wednesday 32:45. Chris believes we need to start influencing the hearts and minds of Americans who are ready to take action. How can folks in our area stand up, organize and communicate effectively to help identify solutions to the big issues impacting their lives.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four Fargo Officers involved in deadly Mapleton shooting cleared

(Fargo, ND) -- Four Fargo Police officers are being cleared of wrongdoing in connection with a deadly shooting in Mapleton earlier this year. Chief David Zibolski told the City of Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board Tuesday that after conducting an internal investigation, the officers weren't found to be in violation of FPD policies.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rape and Abuse Crisis Center: Domestic Violence is up in Red River Valley

(Fargo, ND) -- A trend that has continued to worsen since the COVID-19 pandemic is only taking more turns for concern here in the FM Metro. Domestic Violence incidents have risen sharply in the past year, according to members of the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center of Fargo-Moorhead. "During the...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County District Judicial Candidate David Chapman: "I'm not one who wants to make it up as I go along... I [will] enforce the law as it's written"

(Cass County, ND) -- An area attorney is sharing why he is looking to become a Cass County Judge in the upcoming November General Election. David Chapman spoke with WDAY Radio about his candidacy to become a Judge in the East Central District Court #4. Chapman spoke about his prior experience as an attorney, why he is running again, and what would be his judicial philosophy if elected to the position.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo mom complains about downtown designated rideshare program; says app led her to dark alley

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo resident is complaining about her recent experience one night using a downtown designated rideshare pickup location. "So I'm just standing alone in a dark. like alley, because that is where the phone says to go. So the Uber guy came and I said 'this is outrageous', and he said 'you have no idea how many phone calls that I've had to make tonight. He goes 'nobody is aware of these ordinances,'" said Katy Moore.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy