AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Congressman Kelly Armstrong cites Postal Service Reform Act as among legislative accomplishments while seeking re-election
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says there is much to tout about North Dakota while he's working in the nation's capitol. "I take the approach when I'm in D.C. is trying to explain to anybody, anybody who will listen, oftentimes people who don't want to listen, why what we do in North Dakota is important to them. Not just why it's important to us. I mean we feed and fuel the world, that's what we do. If you like bread, North Dakota is the reason for it. If you like corn, North Dakota is the reason for it. If you like cheap gasoline, North Dakota is the reason for it. if you don't want to pay a thousand dollars for a utility bill, North Dakota is the reason for that," said Armstrong.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota State Auditor Candidate Ryan Wilson vows to audit schools across state: "The auditor's office hasn't done an audit of a school district in over 20 years"
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota attorney is looking to become the state auditor in the upcoming November General Election. Ryan Wilson is looking to become Minnesota's State Auditor. He joined WDAY Midday to explain his motivations for running, what his first move would be in the office, and how he would make the office non-political.
The Jewish Press
Republican Jewish Coalition Buys $1.5 Million in Ads for Pennsylvania Senate Race
The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) announced a $1.5 million TV ad buy in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, putting a spotlight on the incident when the Democratic nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate seat, John Fetterman, chased an unarmed, innocent black man with a shotgun in 2013. At the time, Fetterman...
Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana on the ballot in 2022?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican
Generally speaking, Montanans overwhelmingly plan to vote in the upcoming election, and they approve of their local law enforcement and public lands. They don’t know much about the state’s provision of Indian Education for All and may not even know in which Congressional district they live. And Montanans are dissatisfied with Congress’ performance and don’t […] The post Montana poll shows voters unhappy with politicians, media, Supreme Court, but leaning Republican appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Democrats scramble with less than two weeks until the midterms: Biden and Kamala will BOTH campaign for Fetterman after disastrous performance and party pumps money into districts President won by double digits in 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will appear with embattled Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia on Friday after his disastrous debate performance, trying to shore up a win for Democrats in the critical state. It's a rare joint appearance by the president and vice president and comes as the White...
Data survey ranks America’s safest states — and North Dakota doesn’t even make the top 25
(KXNET) — A new data survey offers some questionable, eyebrow-raising results on North Dakota and the definition of “safety” in the state as a whole. Personal financial information website WalletHub generated a data-driven report on 2022’s “50 Safest States in America.” The report compared the 50 states across 53 key metrics ranging from the percentage […]
We need a U.S. Senator who will work for Pennsylvania | PennLive letters
I am pleased to support Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate - not just because he is a Republican - but because I know he is committed to listening to Pennsylvanians and working with state and local officials to do what is best for Pennsylvania communities and families. At the state...
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Obama cuts ads for Senate candidates Fetterman, Barnes
Former President Obama cut ads for Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman (D) and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes as the Democratic surrogate boosts his political activity ahead of the November midterms. The Fetterman campaign said on Friday that they were launching several ads voiced by the former president, including a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Trump endorses Crockett for Minnesota Secretary of State
(St. Paul, MN) -- Former President Trump is endorsing Republican Kim Crockett for Minnesota Secretary of State. Trump posted his endorsement Tuesday on his Truth Social platform. This is his first endorsement in Minnesota for this election cycle. Crockett says she appreciates the former president's support and that she is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Conservative states sue Biden over Student Debt Plan
(Washington, DC) -- Six states led by conservative Republicans are moving forward with their lawsuit against the Biden administration over its student debt forgiveness plan. Court documents filed Tuesday argue that the states of Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina would be financially harmed if the federal government canceled billions in student loan debt.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Trump team receives Jan. 6 committee subpoena
(Washington, DC) -- Attorneys for former President Trump have reportedly agreed to accept a subpoena issued by the January 6th select committee. One attorney received the summons demanding documents and testimony from the former President on Monday. Trump has until November 4th to provide the documents and has until November 14th to testify. He's given no indication that he'll challenge the subpoena in court, but the committee's recent move has received public backlash from Trump's lawyers.
Student-loan borrowers could see their debt canceled 'in the next two weeks,' Biden says — but the fate of the relief still sits in a conservative court
"We're going to win that case," Biden said of a court pausing student debt forgiveness. He says debt could be forgiven in as soon as two weeks.
WCAX
Vt. US Senate candidates debate on WCAX
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With less than two weeks until the midterm election, the Vermont candidates for U.S. Senate, Democrat Rep. Peter Welch and Republican Gerald Malloy, faced off Wednesday night on the WCAX debate. The Vermont Secretary of State’s Office says about 97,637 Vermonters have already returned their ballots....
WMDT.com
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses re-election bid in Delaware
DOVER, Del. – Election Day is less than two weeks ago and we got the chance to speak to Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester regarding her re-election bid. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester tells 47 ABC News that she wants First State voters to know that she’s ready to continue to serve them in Washington, and that means continuing to work across the aisle to get things done.
With Pennsylvania Senate race in spotlight, retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey discusses key contest
Next week is the last full week of campaigning before Election Day. Millions of people have already cast ballots, and races are tightening across the Senate battleground map, including in Arizona and Pennsylvania. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the midterms, including CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa's conversations with retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate in the state's governor's race.
