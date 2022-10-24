(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says there is much to tout about North Dakota while he's working in the nation's capitol. "I take the approach when I'm in D.C. is trying to explain to anybody, anybody who will listen, oftentimes people who don't want to listen, why what we do in North Dakota is important to them. Not just why it's important to us. I mean we feed and fuel the world, that's what we do. If you like bread, North Dakota is the reason for it. If you like corn, North Dakota is the reason for it. If you like cheap gasoline, North Dakota is the reason for it. if you don't want to pay a thousand dollars for a utility bill, North Dakota is the reason for that," said Armstrong.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO