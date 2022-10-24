The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will open the World Series on Friday, the culmination of a long process of roster-building for both clubs. In 2016, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on their way to a fourth straight division title, went looking for bullpen help and settled on Josh Fields, a right-hander with a 6.89 ERA for Houston who had been demoted to the minors. Fields pitched well with the Dodgers, having a 2.79 ERA in 22 games and not surrendering a run over four appearances that postseason.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 31 MINUTES AGO