Anthony Rizzo just made Yankees ALCS loss sting even more

The New York Yankees got swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, and Anthony Rizzo is making the loss even more painful. The New York Yankees are missing the World Series yet again after not making an appearance since 2009. As if that’s not painful enough, they’re probably about to lose some star players in the midst of it all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Jacob deGrom photo edits will send Mets fans into a spiral

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could opt out of his contract this offseason, and send desperate fans into a spiral of doom. As is the case with every free agent to be, those in the Twitterverse with nothing better to do have started to make photo edits of Jacob deGrom in their favorite team’s uniform. Sadly, there are no Detroit Tigers edits of deGrom for myself and Motor City fans alike.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Astros, Phillies took different approaches to building World Series roster

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies will open the World Series on Friday, the culmination of a long process of roster-building for both clubs. In 2016, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on their way to a fourth straight division title, went looking for bullpen help and settled on Josh Fields, a right-hander with a 6.89 ERA for Houston who had been demoted to the minors. Fields pitched well with the Dodgers, having a 2.79 ERA in 22 games and not surrendering a run over four appearances that postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

White Sox rumors: Ozzie Guillen gaining steam in manager search

The Chicago White Sox presumably have 24 hours to name a new manager before they likely would need to wait until after the World Series concludes to make an official announcement. The Major League Baseball World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is set to begin on Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
