In the last 48 hours alone, we've seen just how cruel the world of professional sports can be. A month ago New York Yankees fans were in full support of bringing Aaron Judge in 2023 back no matter the cost, and now a decent majority of them would be happy to let him walk. At the beginning of this NFL season, New England Patriots fans would have stepped in front of a train for Mac Jones. On Monday night, they were chanting for his backup Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky.

2 DAYS AGO