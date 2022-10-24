ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT

Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
Ja Morant pulled off a grandmaster-level chess move to bait Ben Simmons into fouling out

In the last 48 hours alone, we've seen just how cruel the world of professional sports can be. A month ago New York Yankees fans were in full support of bringing Aaron Judge in 2023 back no matter the cost, and now a decent majority of them would be happy to let him walk. At the beginning of this NFL season, New England Patriots fans would have stepped in front of a train for Mac Jones. On Monday night, they were chanting for his backup Bailey Zappe, a fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky.
Steph, Kerr hope Kuminga isn't happy with DNP vs. Heat

The last time the Warriors played the Miami Heat, then-rookie Jonathan Kuminga played 29 minutes and 45 seconds, dropping 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting with five rebounds and one assist. This time Kuminga, the second-year forward, didn’t leave the bench once in Golden State’s 123-110 win over the Heat...
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
