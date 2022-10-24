Inis Nua Theatre to debut American premiere of '10 Dates with Mad Mary'

'10 Dates with Mad Mary' is a one-woman play that follows 25-year-old Mary on a journey of self-discovery, while also trying to find a date to her best friend's wedding.

"She's urban, feisty, spunky, foul-mouthed, and capable of some really bad decisions," says KC MacMillan, Artistic Director of Inis Nua Theatre.

Known as the best fighter in her hometown of Drogheda, Ireland, 'Mad Mary' has recently been released from prison for physical assault, and she's attempting to reclaim her identity.

The play takes the audience on a journey as Mary recounts her recent experiences in the dating scene.

"I'm excited for the audience to get to laugh with me and her joys and her failures," says Anna Faye Lieberman, who plays Mary.

The mission of Inis Nua Theatre is to bring contemporary plays from Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales to American audiences.

Inis Nua is Gaelic, and it means "new island."

This will be the American premiere of the play, and it'll be hosted at Fergie's Pub in Center City, part of Inis Nua's 'Pop-Up Play in a Pub' series.

The price of admission includes a pint and a savory pie to enjoy during the show.

'10 Dates with Mad Mary' runs from October 26th through November 6th.

