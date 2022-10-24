ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Charter Township, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
NORTHVILLE, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Mill pond dam future in question

Recently, many Clarkston residents have inquired about the water levels in the mill pond, which are controlled by the privately-owned dam. Neither the city or the Mill Pond Association have any authority to adjust the dam, located near the intersection of Main and Washington streets, or otherwise modify water levels within the pond.
CLARKSTON, MI
WILX-TV

Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan health experts warn of ‘tripledemic’ - COVID, flu, RSV

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors across Michigan are warning residents that COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could surge as the weather gets colder. After more than two years of pandemic precautions, health experts are warning that without them, this season is shaping up to be the worst in a long time.
MICHIGAN STATE

