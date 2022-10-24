Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community divided over development of new water storage facility in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Oakland Township requires a new EPA-mandated 45-foot high water storage facility. It is something everybody agrees on, but its placement of it is not. The township started by considering nearly 20 potential locations and narrowed it down to two, and neighbors who live along the...
Constant marijuana smell from Orion Township industrial complex raises concerns
Some people living in Orion Township say their neighborhoods reek of marijuana. An industrial complex located on Premier Road is the culprit, according to the city's supervisor.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New plan in place to combat smelly algae on Lake St. Clair in Harrison Township
Now there’s a new plan to fix the situation. The invasive algae are filling canals along riverfront properties in Harrison Township. But now it is getting the attention of the county leaders. “I know many of the commissioners have been out on site and seen some of this stuff,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disabled train in Northville blocking 2 railroad crossings
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A train has become disabled in Northville Township Tuesday afternoon and is blocking two railroad crossings in the area. As of about 1:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, a disabled train is blocking two railroad crossings: One on Baseline Road east of Novi Street, and another on 7 Mile Road east of Northville Road.
clarkstonnews.com
Mill pond dam future in question
Recently, many Clarkston residents have inquired about the water levels in the mill pond, which are controlled by the privately-owned dam. Neither the city or the Mill Pond Association have any authority to adjust the dam, located near the intersection of Main and Washington streets, or otherwise modify water levels within the pond.
ClickOnDetroit.com
RSV spike causing concerns as pediatric hospital beds fill up in Metro Detroit
For some time now, there have been national-level warnings about increasingly severe respiratory ailments like RSV in kids, but Michigan had not been part of the warning. The Michigan Health Alert Network has now sent an email indicating concerns about the availability of pediatric hospital beds. Dr. Frank McGeorge had...
53-Year-Old Man Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old man from Wales Township was driving a 2010 Honda Civic when he crashed while exiting the expressway.
Driver dies after crash caused by medical emergency on I-696 in Metro Detroit
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI – A motorist was pronounced dead after they apparently suffered a medical emergency and crashed their vehicle in Metro Detroit. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, which occurred on eastbound I-696 near Dequindre Road in Madison Heights at 7:40 p.m. on Monday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are Michigan’s most dangerous intersections. And it’s not just the bad drivers
There are more than 107,000 intersections in the state of Michigan, according to MDOT. But not all of them are created equal. Many are fine, but a few are downright deadly. Local 4 drove all over looking at these intersections and found commonalities at most; they were busy and could be a little confusing, but it isn’t the whole story.
Medical issue may have led to fatal crash near Port Huron, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – Authorities believe a medical issue caused a 53-year-old Wales Township man to crash his vehicle into a steel barrier at a Michigan MDOT Welcome Center near Port Huron which led to his death. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said shortly before 9 p.m....
WILX-TV
Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
ebw.tv
900 New Jobs Anticipated with Magna Expansion in St. Clair
With their expansion, Magna plans to provide an additional 900 jobs in the next 3 years. The completed facility will encompass an enormous 1,000,000 square feet. [Sponsored by St. Clair County Department of Veterans Affairs]
Stop the stink: Keeping stink bugs out of your home
There are several different types of stink bugs in the United States, but the most common is the brown marmorated stink bug.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
WILX-TV
Michigan health experts warn of ‘tripledemic’ - COVID, flu, RSV
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Doctors across Michigan are warning residents that COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) could surge as the weather gets colder. After more than two years of pandemic precautions, health experts are warning that without them, this season is shaping up to be the worst in a long time.
Bankrupt solar company leaves customers with useless systems
After a national solar company went bankrupt, some customers in West Michigan are left with systems that do not work and are tens of thousands of dollars in debt.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities
A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
Comments / 0