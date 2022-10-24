ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness

LA County Measure C

Measure C would impose a tax on cannabis businesses within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles. The tax revenue will go to the L.A. County General fund and to a cannabis equity program to help ensure equitable access to opportunities in the cannabis industry. Official title on the ballot: Los...
Anaheim Influence-Peddling Investigation Won't Be Done Until Well After Election

What You Need To Know Today: The Ripple Effects of Hate Speech, LA City Council To Hold Special Election, Demand Is High For Section 8 In LA

Proposal To Make LAUSD Candidates Eligible For Public Campaign Funding Introduced At City Council

Why Isn't The L.A. City Council On My Ballot?

As you’ve probably noticed, L.A. City Council has been making some serious headlines lately. Three Council members caught on tape in a racist conversation have resulted in widespread calls for resignation — from Angelenos, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and even President Biden. If you’re living in the heart of...
What You Need To Know Today: The Ballot Is Long, Rise In Respiratory Illness In Children, Adidas Drops Kanye West

LA City Council Has Voted To Censure De León And Cedillo. But What Does ‘Censure’ Mean, Exactly?

LA Community College District Measure LA

Measure LA would allow the L.A. Community College District to issue a $5.3 Billion bond, financed by a new property tax, to improve infrastructure and job training facilities across LACCD’s nine colleges. Measure LA needs a 55% approval rate from voters to pass this November. Official title on the...
