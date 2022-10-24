Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Laist.com
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness

Laist.com
LA County Measure C
Measure C would impose a tax on cannabis businesses within the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles. The tax revenue will go to the L.A. County General fund and to a cannabis equity program to help ensure equitable access to opportunities in the cannabis industry. Official title on the ballot: Los...
Laist.com
LAPD Opens Investigation Into Who Recorded Leaked Racist Conversation Among Council Members

Laist.com
Key Takeaways From Newsom And Dahle's Only California Governor's Debate
The takeaways. They debated pausing the...
Laist.com
Anaheim Influence-Peddling Investigation Won't Be Done Until Well After Election

Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: The Ripple Effects of Hate Speech, LA City Council To Hold Special Election, Demand Is High For Section 8 In LA

Laist.com
Proposal To Make LAUSD Candidates Eligible For Public Campaign Funding Introduced At City Council

Laist.com
Why Isn't The L.A. City Council On My Ballot?
If you're living in the heart of...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: The Ballot Is Long, Rise In Respiratory Illness In Children, Adidas Drops Kanye West

Laist.com
LA City Council Has Voted To Censure De León And Cedillo. But What Does ‘Censure’ Mean, Exactly?

Laist.com
LA Community College District Measure LA
Measure LA would allow the L.A. Community College District to issue a $5.3 Billion bond, financed by a new property tax, to improve infrastructure and job training facilities across LACCD’s nine colleges. Measure LA needs a 55% approval rate from voters to pass this November. Official title on the...
