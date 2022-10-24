Lucas Patrick to take over at center for Bears against Patriots

(670 The Score) The Bears will reshuffle their struggling offensive a bit when they visit the Patriots on Monday night.

Chicago will start Lucas Patrick instead of Sam Mustipher at center, Score reporter Mark Grote reported. Patrick had most recently been playing at left guard. The change comes as Mustipher has underperformed, as he’s the 23rd-ranked center in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus grades. Michael Schofield will step in at left guard in place of Patrick, who signed a two-year deal with Chicago this past offseason. The original intention was for Patrick to play center for the Bears, but he suffered a hand fracture in training camp, which inhibited his ability to snap the ball.

Elsewhere, the Bears’ offensive line will remain the same, with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at right guard and Larry Borom at right tackle. Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been sacked 23 times in six games.

Kickoff between the Bears (2-4) and Patriots (3-3) comes at 7:15 p.m. CT on Monday from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker