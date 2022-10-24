ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning.

The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local forecasts and pay attention to warnings from local officials as the storm system moves across Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement

“The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” said Governor Abbott. “We urge Texans to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of their local officials and first responders to keep themselves and their loved ones safe through these storms.”

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has deployed the following resources to support severe weather response operations across the state:

  • Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

TDEM has the following state resources on standby to respond if conditions warrant:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations
  • Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages
  • Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents
  • State Mass Care Coordination

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

  • Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home
  • Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts .
  • Build an emergency supply kit . For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit
  • Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) .
  • Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.
  • Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.
  • Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

You can find more flood safety tips here .

The Office of the Texas Governor provided the above information.

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

